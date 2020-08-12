Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update With Virtualization Bug Fix
Apple today released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6, with the update coming a month after the original launch of macOS Catalina 10.15.6.
The macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System Preferences app.
According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes a problem that could cause virtualization apps like VMware to crash. It also fixes an issue that could cause the 2020 iMac to appear washed out after waking from sleep. Apple's full release notes are below:
macOS Catalina 10.15.6 supplemental update includes bug fixes for your Mac.
- Fixes a stability issue that could occur when running virtualization apps
- Resolves an issue where an iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) may appear washed out after waking from sleep
macOS Catalina 10.15.6 will likely be the last update to the macOS Catalina operating system as Apple transitions to macOS Big Sur, the newest version of macOS set to be released in the fall.
