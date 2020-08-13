Apple Launching Discounted $9.99 Per Month CBS All Access and Showtime Bundle for Apple TV+ Subscribers

Apple is planning to launch an Apple TV Channels bundle that features CBS All Access and Showtime at a discounted price, reports Bloomberg.



The bundle, which aims to spur usage of ‌Apple TV‌+ and the ‌Apple TV‌ Channels feature, will be priced at $9.99 per month. It is set to roll out as early as Monday, and will be available to those who have an ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription.

Apple already offers access to both CBS All Access and Showtime through ‌Apple TV‌ channels. On a standalone basis, CBS All Access is priced at $9.99 per month and Showtime is priced at $10.99 per month, so this will be a significant savings for those who choose to subscribe through the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

Introduced last year, Channels is an ‌Apple TV‌ app feature that lets Apple device users sign up for and watch various subscription television services right within the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

Users still need to pay for the streaming services, but without the hassle of downloading an app and signing up separately. Some of the Channels available in addition to CBS All Access and Showtime include Starz, Nickelodeon, Mubi, The History Channel Vault, Epix, Comedy Central Now, and more.

Channels is offered alongside ‌Apple TV‌+, Apple's $4.99 per month streaming service that houses Apple original content.