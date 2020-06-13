Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Arm-based Macs are expected to be announced at WWDC 2020

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

WWDC 2020
June 2020

WWDC is quickly approaching. See what is expected at the annual developer conference.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iOS 14: Group Typing
June 2020

Apple is working to add group typing indicators in group chats.

iOS 14: Retracting Sent iMessages
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Top Stories: Redesigned iMac at WWDC?, Mac's Transition to Arm Chips, AAPL Hits $1.5 Trillion

by

WWDC is quickly approaching, and while we know things are going to be different with this first-ever digital-only event, there's still a lot to look forward to. Apple will be streaming a keynote address from Apple Park where we'll see the usual introductions of Apple's next major operating system updates, and hopefully we'll get some hardware news as well.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

We're starting to see some intriguing rumors for WWDC, including the possibility of a redesigned iMac and the likely start of Apple transitioning its Mac lineup from Intel processors to its own custom chips. This week also saw news on the iOS beta front, Apple's stock performance, and the iPhone 12 production schedule, so read on below and check out our video above for all of the details!

New iMac With 'iPad Pro Design Language' and Thin Bezels Reportedly Coming at WWDC

WWDC is just over a week away, and a new rumor indicates we could see some significant updates for the iMac at the event. According to leaker Sonny Dickson, Apple will use the WWDC keynote to introduce a redesigned iMac with "iPad Pro design language" and much thinner bezels around the display similar to those seen on the Pro Display XDR.


According to Dickson, the iMac will join the rest of the Mac lineup by including Apple's custom T2 chip to integrate several security controller functions. Dickson also says the iMac will include AMD's Navi graphics processors and move to all-SSD storage, eliminating the hybrid Fusion Drive setup seen on current lower-priced configurations.

Apple has been quoting extended shipping estimates on the 27-inch iMac for a while now, but it hasn't been clear whether it's due to component shortages or an upcoming update. Either way, it's best to wait until WWDC if you're currently in the market for an iMac.

Apple has officially announced some of its schedule for the first digital-only WWDC, which will kick off with the traditional keynote broadcast from Apple Park at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 22.

Apple Expected to Announce Arm-Based Mac Plans at WWDC, Transition Away From Intel to Begin in 2021

Apple has been rumored to be looking to move its Mac lineup from Intel processors over to its own custom Arm-based chips for years now, and it looks like it's finally about to happen.


According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to announce the beginning of that transition at WWDC later this month, giving developers several months to begin preparing ahead of the launch of the first Arm-based Macs in 2021.

Apple's first Arm-based Mac chip is said to be based on the upcoming A14 iPhone chip and include 12 processor cores: eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. Chips with even higher core counts based on A15 iPhone chips would follow in the future. One rumor this week says Apple might start its Arm transition with a revived 12-inch MacBook.

For more details on what the transition from Intel to custom Arm chips would mean for Apple, check out our overview guide.

Apple Planning Apple Card Financing Options for Devices Other than iPhone

Apple Card users in the U.S. have been able to take advantage of convenient interest-free payment plans for iPhone purchases, and it looks like they'll soon have the option of similar plans for many other Apple products.


Tim Cook briefly mentioned the company's plans on Apple's April 30 earnings call, but the latest details indicate it will be valid on a broad array of products including iPads, Macs, AirPods, and other accessories, with customers given up to 12 months to pay before interest is due.

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.6

Apple has thrown another curveball in its iOS beta testing cycle, renaming iOS 13.5.5 to iOS 13.6 alongside the release of the second beta version.


We'll be seeing iOS 14 very shortly at WWDC, but that won't get a public release until around September, so iOS 13.6 will provide some additional new features and updates to tide users over.

Among the changes found in the latest iOS 13.6 beta are a new toggle to set whether available iOS updates are automatically downloaded, a new Symptoms section in the Health app, and a new feature that saves your reading position within an article in Apple News.

Meanwhile, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.5 following the release of iOS 13.5.1 last week. iOS 13.5.1 fixed a vulnerability that allowed for devices on earlier iOS versions to be jailbroken, and Apple's move to stop signing iOS 13.5 means users won't be able to downgrade their devices if they've already updated to iOS 13.5.1 or later.

Apple Becomes First U.S. Company to Hit $1.5 Trillion in Market Value

Following a steady recovery from its late March lows in the wake of the global health crisis, Apple's stock price late last week achieved its first all-time high since late January.


By the middle of this week, Apple became the first U.S. company to hit a market value of $1.5 trillion as it surged above $350 per share before pulling back later in the week amid broader market declines.

Apple previously became the first trillion-dollar company back in August 2018, and Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet have since joined Apple in hitting that milestone.

iPhone 12 Production Expected to Begin in July

Amid concerns that Apple will have to delay the launch of at least some iPhone 12 models due to delays stemming from coronavirus impact on the development phases, a new report claims that production on the iPhone 12 lineup is set to begin in July.


With Apple unable to send its usual teams to China to work through prototyping and development, the company was reportedly able to beef up its China-based teams to get the job done, with the second phase of engineering validation and testing wrapping up at the end of this month.

It's still not clear when we can expect the iPhone 12 to become available, however. Apple typically holds its annual iPhone event in early September, with availability following a week and a half later, although the launches of some models have been pushed back to October or even early November in recent years.

Meanwhile, Apple has registered nine unreleased iPhone model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission, which likely correspond to various iPhone 12 models. There's also a newly registered Mac that could be the iMac rumored for launch at WWDC.

iPhone 4 Turns 10: 'Stop Me If You've Already Seen This'

This week marked the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs introducing the iPhone 4 and FaceTime at the WWDC 2010 keynote in San Francisco.


The introduction was a remarkable one due to the fact that the iPhone 4 had leaked several months earlier after an Apple employee left a prototype in a bar in Redwood City, California, near the company's headquarters.

The iPhone 4 was the first one with a high-resolution Retina display, and it featured an all-new design with a glass and stainless steel unibody with squared edges. This year's iPhone 12 is rumored to carry a similar design after many of years of rounded edges dating back to the iPhone 6.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Stories

New iMac With 'iPad Pro Design Language' and Thin Bezels Reportedly Coming at WWDC

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:02 am PDT by
WWDC is shaping up to see some significant Mac news, starting with word earlier today that Apple will be beginning its shift to its own Arm-based processors, and now leaker Sonny Dickson is claiming that Apple will be introducing a redesigned iMac at the event. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style iMac According to Dickson, the new iMac will have "iPad Pro design language" and thinner bezels...
Read Full Article388 comments

Apple Registers Nine Unreleased iPhones and New Mac in Eurasian Database

Thursday June 11, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Apple has registered nine unreleased iPhone models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, according to listings uncovered by MySmartPrice and confirmed by MacRumors. The new and unannounced iPhones use the previously unknown model identifiers A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411. Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an...
Read Full Article65 comments

Five iOS Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Tuesday June 9, 2020 2:06 pm PDT by
On our YouTube channel, we have an ongoing video series designed to highlight new, interesting, and useful iOS apps that we think are worth downloading and checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. There are so many apps in the iOS App Store that it can be difficult to find new apps to download, plus it's easy to overlook great apps that are a bit older. This...
Read Full Article29 comments

New iMac, 10.8-Inch iPad Air, and Larger iPad Mini Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Friday June 12, 2020 7:59 am PDT by
Apple is gearing up to launch new iMac and iPad models in the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes, casting uncertainty on whether we'll see a redesigned iMac at WWDC just 10 days from now as recently rumored. The second half of the year begins just over a week after the WWDC keynote, so it's possible we could see an announcement there with shipping happening a bit later, but Digi...
Read Full Article74 comments

27-Inch iMac Continues to See Extended Shipping Estimates Ahead of Rumored WWDC Update

Wednesday June 10, 2020 9:20 am PDT by
With WWDC less than two weeks away, a number of MacRumors readers have noticed that shipping estimates for Apple's stock 27-inch iMac configurations are now listed as after the June 22 WWDC kickoff, leading some to believe that this is evidence of an iMac update coming at the keynote. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style ‌iMac‌ While there are indeed rumors of an imminent significant update for ...
Read Full Article123 comments

iPhone 12 Production Expected to Begin in July

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:44 am PDT by
Apple will complete the second phase of its "EVT" or "Engineering Validation and Testing" stage for its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup at the end of June and begin production of the models in July, according to a paywalled DigiTimes report. The wording of the report suggests that all iPhone 12 models will enter production next month, but it is unclear if that will result in all models launching...
Read Full Article53 comments

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.5 After Releasing iOS 13.5.1 With Jailbreak Patch

Monday June 8, 2020 3:10 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 13.5.1 on June 1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.5, which means downgrading to that version of iOS is no longer possible. iOS 13.5.1 included a fix for the vulnerability that enabled the unc0ver jailbreaking tool that was released on May 24. The unc0ver jailbreak was compatible with all versions of iOS up to iOS 13.5, but since it has been patched in iOS...
Read Full Article54 comments

Apple Becomes First U.S. Company to Hit $1.5 Trillion in Market Value

Wednesday June 10, 2020 8:35 am PDT by
After a strong performance yesterday that pushed Apple's stock price to another record high, shares are up over two percent again today. With today's boost, Apple's market capitalization has surpassed $1.5 trillion, making it the first U.S. company to reach that mark. Market capitalization is simply the share price multiplied by the number of outstanding shares of the company's stock,...
Read Full Article79 comments

Apple Shares WWDC Schedule, Keynote Takes Place June 22 at 10:00 a.m PT

Thursday June 11, 2020 9:02 am PDT by
Apple today shared details on the schedule for its upcoming WWDC 2020 event, which is set to take place in a digital only capacity for the first time. Though digital, Apple says that this year's event will be the "biggest WWDC to date," as all developers are able to attend for free. The WWDC Keynote event will take place on Monday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and it will be streamed...
Read Full Article82 comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces $100 Million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Led by Lisa Jackson

Thursday June 11, 2020 9:36 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today took to Twitter to announce Apple's Racial Equity and Justice initiative, with a $100 million commitment. The effort will be led by Apple's vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson.Beginning in the United States and expanding globally over time, the initiative will challenge the systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity that...
Read Full Article181 comments