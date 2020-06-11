Apple Registers Nine Unreleased iPhones and New Mac in Eurasian Database

Apple has registered nine unreleased iPhone models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, according to listings uncovered by MySmartPrice and confirmed by MacRumors.



The new and unannounced iPhones use the previously unknown model identifiers A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411.

Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an all-OLED lineup for this year's "iPhone 12," with one new 5.4-inch device, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch handset.

Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

Based on the new model numbers, it's possible that the A2176 and the A2172 refer to the two more affordable models, while the other numbers could be variants of the high-end models. All of the models are listed as running iOS 13. Apple is expected to release new iPhones in the fall.

In addition to the new ‌‌iPhone‌ filings, Apple also registered a previously unseen Mac model with the identifier A2330 and running macOS 10.15 Catalina.



We've been hearing significant rumors about an imminent update to the iMac. Previously reliable leaker CoinX said in March that an ‌‌iMac‌‌ update was coming "soon," while an April rumor claimed a new low-cost 23-inch iMac is coming in the second half of the year.

Mark Gurman said in late April that a "substantial" iMac update with a possible redesign would be coming later in the year, and on Monday, Sonny Dickson claimed that a redesigned iMac with "iPad Pro design language" will be coming at this month's WWDC.

Similar EEC filings have preceded the launch of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple ‌iPad‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, ‌iPhone‌, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.