Apple Planning Apple Card Financing Options for Devices Other than iPhone

Apple may be planning to introduce interest-free Apple Card payment plans for devices other than the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook said during today's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2020.



In the Q&A portion of the call, Cook was asked about the potential for deferred payments or product bundles with the ‌Apple Card‌, and he had this to say:

As you know, we launched the payment plan earlier on ‌Apple Card‌ for ‌iPhone‌. We're working on that for other products and you'll see something on that shortly.

Apple in December introduced a 24-month interest-free ‌iPhone‌ installment plan for ‌Apple Card‌ owners. The plan lets ‌Apple Card‌ users purchase a new ‌iPhone‌ with the ‌Apple Card‌ and pay for it over a 24-month period with zero interest, while also getting 3 percent Daily Cash back for the purchase.

Monthly ‌iPhone‌ payments are bundled into ‌Apple Card‌'s Monthly Installments, with each month's installment included in the minimum payment amount. Installments are not subject to interest unless there's an outstanding balance beyond the 24-month payment grace period.

Though Cook did not divulge much information, Apple could introduce similar payment plan options for other products such as iPads and Macs, which are particularly popular right now as people work and learn from their homes.

During the pandemic, Apple has also introduced an ‌Apple Card‌ Assistance Program that allows ‌Apple Card‌ holders to skip their March and April payments without incurring interest charges for that billing cycle.