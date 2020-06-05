Apple's Stock Price Hits a New All-Time High

Roughly four months after hitting an all-time high just before financial markets and economies faltered in the face of the current public health crisis, Apple's stock price has returned to those levels and has set a new all-time high today.



Apple's previous intraday high of $327.85 was set on January 29, and that high-water mark was surpassed just a few minutes ago as it hit $328.00 before pulling back slightly. Apple's share price had fallen as low as $212.61 on March 23 before beginning a fairly steady march back up. The company's all-time closing high is $327.20, set on February 12.

Apple is up over $4.00 today amid broader market gains as U.S. employment numbers for the month of May released today came in with an unexpected increase.