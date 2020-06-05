Apple's Stock Price Hits a New All-Time High
Roughly four months after hitting an all-time high just before financial markets and economies faltered in the face of the current public health crisis, Apple's stock price has returned to those levels and has set a new all-time high today.
Apple's previous intraday high of $327.85 was set on January 29, and that high-water mark was surpassed just a few minutes ago as it hit $328.00 before pulling back slightly. Apple's share price had fallen as low as $212.61 on March 23 before beginning a fairly steady march back up. The company's all-time closing high is $327.20, set on February 12.
Apple is up over $4.00 today amid broader market gains as U.S. employment numbers for the month of May released today came in with an unexpected increase.
It just seems odd that investor confidence would be so high right now.
inflation... look at the feds balance sheet since march. almost 3 trillion dollars created out of thin air
What logic is there with this AAPL price and remainder of the market? Losing it apart from the Feds pumping liquidity into the system.
I think it's more a question of when. Personally, I'm keeping most of my money on the sidelines (cash). It's just too volitile for me.
The stock market is all futures. Investors/traders love it when the economy is rocky. If there is a 2nd wave hit for Covid19, I'd expect it to rattle, and people will buy when it dips.