Apple Shares WWDC Schedule, Keynote Takes Place June 22 at 10:00 a.m PT

Apple today shared details on the schedule for its upcoming WWDC 2020 event, which is set to take place in a digital only capacity for the first time. Though digital, Apple says that this year's event will be the "biggest WWDC to date," as all developers are able to attend for free.



The WWDC Keynote event will take place on Monday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and it will be streamed directly from Apple Park. Developers and Apple users will be able to watch on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

A Platforms State of the Union, which is designed to provide developers with a deeper look into the newest updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, will take place on June 22 at 2:00 p.m. and it will be available in the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

From June 23 to June 26, Apple plans to hold more than 100 technical and design-focused engineering sessions, with new videos posted each day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple is unveiling all new Apple Developer Forums on June 18, wihch will connect the developer community with over 1,000 Apple engineers who will be able to answer questions and engage in technical discussions. On the first day of WWDC, anyone can search and view the forum discussions, and Apple Developer Program members can post their own questions.

Apple is also hosting one-on-one developer labs from June 23 to June 26, with developers able to request an appointment with an Apple engineer for technical guidance and in-depth details on how to implement new features. For students who entered the Swift Student Challenge this year, Apple plans to announce the finalists on June 16.

Apple recommends that all developers download the Apple Developer app, as Apple plans to share additional ‌WWDC 2020‌ information ahead of June 22.

For those unable to watch Apple's livestream, MacRumors will provide live coverage of the keynote on the MacRumors website and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, plus we'll have in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements throughout the week.