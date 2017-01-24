Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds First macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Beta With New Night Shift Mode to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update to developers, more than one month after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.2 and four months since the debut of the new macOS Sierra operating system. macOS Sierra 10.12.4 one day after Apple released macOS Sierra 10.12.3.
The first macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta is available for download through the Apple Developer Center or the software update mechanism in the Mac App Store. A public beta will likely be available for public beta testers later this week.
We don't yet know exactly what features, bug fixes, or changes will be introduced in the macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta, but because it accompanies iOS 10.3, it could be a more significant update that focuses on changes beyond bug fixes. According to Apple, the update includes a new Night Shift mode that automatically shifts the display color to the warmer end of the spectrum after night, offering Mac users an alternative to F.lux. Night Shift has been available on iOS devices since iOS 9.3.
macOS Sierra 10.12.4 also includes Shanghainese dictation support for converting text to speech, and Siri will soon gain the ability to display cricket scores.
The first macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta is available for download through the Apple Developer Center or the software update mechanism in the Mac App Store. A public beta will likely be available for public beta testers later this week.
We don't yet know exactly what features, bug fixes, or changes will be introduced in the macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta, but because it accompanies iOS 10.3, it could be a more significant update that focuses on changes beyond bug fixes. According to Apple, the update includes a new Night Shift mode that automatically shifts the display color to the warmer end of the spectrum after night, offering Mac users an alternative to F.lux. Night Shift has been available on iOS devices since iOS 9.3.
macOS Sierra 10.12.4 also includes Shanghainese dictation support for converting text to speech, and Siri will soon gain the ability to display cricket scores.
Related Roundup: macOS Sierra
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 10:16 am
Unless it works better than f.lux, which is doubtful, meh... Wish they would've done this a while ago. F.lux is amazingly helpful at night.
F.lux just changes the OS's built in color management settings. So I can't see how you are assuming f.lux works better.
1 hour ago at 10:10 am
Sad that this kills the need for F.lux for Mac, to a degree (https://justgetflux.com/). They've done a great job on it for so long, and definitely did it first.
1 hour ago at 10:10 am
Unless it works better than f.lux, which is doubtful, meh... Wish they would've done this a while ago. F.lux is amazingly helpful at night.
48 minutes ago at 10:27 am
F.lux just changes the OS's built in color management settings. So I can't see how you are assuming f.lux works better.
Does it do its *job* better? Are the options better? Is how gradually it fades on and off better? There's a lot about these two things that will be different besides how deeply one is integrated into the OS.
24 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Shanghainese dictation AND cricket scores??? WOW . . now it's a worthy upgrade!!!!! :rolleyes: And they said Apple doesn't innovate anymore..
30 minutes ago at 10:45 am
I will likely ditch f.lux for this. I imagine that Apple will be in a better position to offer this feature in an efficient way. f.lux also has longstanding issues that will probably never get fixed, such as the fact that shortly after a reboot or during a f.lux update, the effect is not enabled, and the flickering when switching to a full-screen game at a different resolution. Perhaps it will also work better with multiple displays.
1 hour ago at 10:13 am
I will probably continue using f.lux. They have so much experience on this.
f.lux on my mac is way better than the apple's toggle on my ipad.
f.lux on my mac is way better than the apple's toggle on my ipad.
59 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Flux works great but I wouldn't mind it being built into the OS. Maybe there are advantages, especially for folks like me with somewhat older hardware. I wonder why it has taken this long to get it moved into macOS?
[ Read All Comments ]