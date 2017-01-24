Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 10.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 10.2 update to developers for testing purposes, one month after releasing tvOS 10.1, the first major update to the tvOS 10 operating system. tvOS 10.2 comes a day after Apple released tvOS 10.1.1.
Designed for the fourth-generation Apple TV, the tvOS 10.2 beta can be obtained by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C to USB-A cable, downloading and installing the software from a registered developer account via iTunes or Apple Configurator.
Given the tricky installation requirements, tvOS betas are limited to developers and will not be provided to the public.
We don't yet know what's included in tvOS 10.2, but as a 10.x update, it could potentially include new features and design changes above and beyond the standard bug fixes and performance improvements. We'll update this post should any new features be discovered in the tvOS 10.2 update.
What's New in tvOS 10.2:
According to Apple's release notes, there's an accelerated scrolling option that allows users to scroll through content much more quickly, as described below:
Scroll views with a lot of content now have a behavior that allows users to scroll through them much more quickly. Several large swipes of the Siri remote will automatically switch into this mode. Additionally, users can swipe on the far right side of the remote to navigate specific indexes. If you see any unexpected behavior in your applications from this feature, please file a bug.
