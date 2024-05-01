Apple Discounts MLS Season Pass

Apple today dropped the price of the MLS Season Pass for the rest of the 2024 Major League Soccer season, which is about a third of the way through.



MLS in the U.S. now costs $69, down from $99 when the season began in February. For Apple TV+ subscribers, the pass is now just $59.

The MLS Season Pass offers access to every live Major League Soccer match, including Leagues Cup, and All-Star games. Apple offered a similar discount last year, but it came later in the season in September.

The 2024 Major League Soccer season will run through October 19, and the MLS Season Pass also includes live coverage of the playoffs that are expected to start in mid-October. The MLS Season Pass is available in the TV app on Apple devices and on Apple TV 4K.