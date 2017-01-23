Apple Finally Releases New Apple Watch Update, watchOS 3.1.3

Monday January 23, 2017 10:06 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released watchOS 3.1.3, an update that follows the watchOS 3.1.1 update that was released on December 12 but pulled later that same day due to installation issues.

watchOS 3.1.3 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General --> Software Update. To install the update, the Apple Watch must have 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the iPhone. An iPhone running iOS 10 or later is required to download the new software, but it is available for all Apple Watch models.

No significant changes or feature additions were discovered in watchOS 3.1.3, but presumably, it fixes the 3.1.1 installation issues that were bricking some Apple Watch Series 2 models, allowing customers who did not get a chance to download 3.1.1 to finally get the bug fixes included in that update.

watchOS 3.1.1 included several bug fixes for Messages, notifications, Activity, Maps, Calendar, and more.

There was no watchOS 3.1.2 update, as Apple appears to have gone straight to watchOS 3.1.3.

kissmo
48 minutes ago at 10:14 am
I usually jump on the update train but this time I will also hold back. The Watch is in no way user recoverable... :)
Ludatyk
12 minutes ago at 10:50 am
Checking in. Series 2 42mm Sport. Fully booted, no issues with install.
Mlrollin91
41 minutes ago at 10:21 am
Series 0 is currently installing. I had zero issues with 3.1.1.
Return Zero
43 minutes ago at 10:19 am
I hate this... I don't have a watch charger at work. Otherwise I'd install immediately and give progress reports for all the scared rabble around here :p
klymr
37 minutes ago at 10:25 am
"Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice..."
E3BK
3 minutes ago at 10:59 am
Series 2 update went fine for me. But so did the last update that apparently bricked other people's watches.
Relentless Power
5 minutes ago at 10:56 am

Series 0 is currently installing. I had zero issues with 3.1.1.


On a side note, 3.1.1 when first released was primarily affecting Series 2 owners. Reports from other forum members were stating the update was bricking the device due to the GPS function or some element with the GPS.

I rarely read any issues with First Gen Watch owners experiencing issues with 3.1.1 as Series 2 were experiencing.
Mlrollin91
23 minutes ago at 10:39 am
Update completed on my Series 0 42mm Sport. Fully booted, no issues with install.
