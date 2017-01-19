Apple Updates Final Cut Pro X, Compressor and Motion With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Apple today updated Final Cut Pro X, Compressor, and Motion, its software designed for professional video editors. Today's updates, the first since October, add new features and multiple bug fixes.
Version 10.3.2 of Final Cut Pro X introduces the ability to add custom folders of audio files to the Sound Effects browser, and the following bug fixes:
Compressor can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $49.99. [Direct Link]
Motion can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $49.99. [Direct Link]
- Ability to add custom folders of audio files to the Sound Effects browserMotion version 5.3.1 introduces several bug fixes and improves stability. A full list of changes to the software is below:
- Using ripple delete on audio-only clips no longer disables the selected range
- Audio meters retain custom width after relaunch
- Improves responsiveness when editing very long projects
- Improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate
- Exporting ProRes 4444 files with transparency using Compressor creates a correct alpha channel
- Fixes an issue in which adjusting the line spacing of multi-line titles only applied to the first line
- Fixes an issue in which secondary storylines with mixed roles could overlap in the timeline
- Fixes an issue that could prevent burning Final Cut Pro projects to DVD via Apple USB SuperDrive
- Improves stability when using multiple camera behaviorsCompressor version 4.3.1 also focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements, fixing problems with the Touch Bar, burning projects to DVD, and more.
- Fixes a stability issue when using the Timecode text generator
- Fixes a stability issue when the cursor rolls over markers during playback
- Fixes a stability issue when using the nudge keyframe shortcut
- Fade In/Fade Out filter is applied correctly when using distributed encodingFinal Cut Pro X can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $299.99. [Direct Link]
- Disc name and titles are correctly displayed when using languages with double-byte characters
- Location paths are respected when using Compressor via Terminal
- Fixes an issue that could prevent processing files using 32-bit codecs including Animation, PNG, Cinepak, and WMV
- Fixes an issue in which marker buttons on the Touch Bar may be displayed incorrectly
