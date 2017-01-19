Apple Updates Final Cut Pro X, Compressor and Motion With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Thursday January 19, 2017 6:26 PM PST by Juli Clover
finalcutproxApple today updated Final Cut Pro X, Compressor, and Motion, its software designed for professional video editors. Today's updates, the first since October, add new features and multiple bug fixes.

Version 10.3.2 of Final Cut Pro X introduces the ability to add custom folders of audio files to the Sound Effects browser, and the following bug fixes:
- Using ripple delete on audio-only clips no longer disables the selected range
- Audio meters retain custom width after relaunch
- Improves responsiveness when editing very long projects
- Improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate
- Exporting ProRes 4444 files with transparency using Compressor creates a correct alpha channel
- Fixes an issue in which adjusting the line spacing of multi-line titles only applied to the first line
- Fixes an issue in which secondary storylines with mixed roles could overlap in the timeline
- Fixes an issue that could prevent burning Final Cut Pro projects to DVD via Apple USB SuperDrive
Motion version 5.3.1 introduces several bug fixes and improves stability. A full list of changes to the software is below:
- Improves stability when using multiple camera behaviors
- Improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate
- Fixes a stability issue when using the Timecode text generator
- Fixes a stability issue when the cursor rolls over markers during playback
- Fixes a stability issue when using the nudge keyframe shortcut
Compressor version 4.3.1 also focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements, fixing problems with the Touch Bar, burning projects to DVD, and more.
- Fade In/Fade Out filter is applied correctly when using distributed encoding
- Disc name and titles are correctly displayed when using languages with double-byte characters
- Location paths are respected when using Compressor via Terminal
- Improves performance when exporting H.264 files and changing frame rate
- Exporting ProRes 4444 files with transparency using Compressor creates a correct alpha channel
- Fixes an issue that could prevent processing files using 32-bit codecs including Animation, PNG, Cinepak, and WMV
- Fixes an issue in which marker buttons on the Touch Bar may be displayed incorrectly
- Fixes an issue that could prevent burning Final Cut Pro projects to DVD via Apple USB SuperDrive
Final Cut Pro X can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $299.99. [Direct Link]

Compressor can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $49.99. [Direct Link]

Motion can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $49.99. [Direct Link]

nilk
54 minutes ago at 06:57 pm

My film teacher said he switched to Adobe because Apple abandoned Final Cut. Is it still a useable product but just isn't moving forward? Why is it still for sale?


I don't think Apple abandoned FCP X. It's a good product that as you can see is still being updated and improved. But what his issue may be is that FCP X was a complete rewrite, and there was no upgrade path from FCP 7 to FCP X. What's worse is they stopped selling FCP 7 as soon as FCP X was released. So companies depending on FCP 7 were stranded if they needed to be able to buy additional licenses. It was a very bad move by Apple, and people rightfully lost confidence in them catering to pros, and many people switched to something else, such as Adobe Premiere. This is probably what he was talking about.

I'm not a pro, and just do hobby / home video stuff these days, but I was a FCP 7 user and switched to FCP X and I've been very happy with it. I spent $240 on it (20% off iTunes gift cards to get to that price), and so far all updates have been free -- I think that's quite a steal. If you're committed to macOS for the foreseeable future, I don't think this is bad way to go.
icrude
54 minutes ago at 06:57 pm
Well I graduated film school, became a professional videographer and editor working full time with fcpx and I absolutely couldn't be happier.
icrude
1 hour ago at 06:44 pm

My film teacher said he switched to Adobe because Apple abandoned Final Cut. Is it still a useable product but just isn't moving forward? Why is it still for sale?


I would find a new film teacher. That is ludicrous. Just because your teacher doesn't like the new platform doesn't mean Apple abandoned it.
Wild-Bill
1 hour ago at 06:44 pm

Hmm, first logic pro, now fcp and compressor. Whats next? Mac Pro?


Let's not get carried away lol !!
fox10078
1 hour ago at 06:48 pm

My film teacher said he switched to Adobe because Apple abandoned Final Cut. Is it still a useable product but just isn't moving forward? Why is it still for sale?


The first version of Final Cut X was not met with good reviews, but Apple has been putting out updates it's in a decent place. But having worked with Editors and film teachers I know they are stubborn so I doubt he has touched it since the first update and considers it abandoned.
PortableLover
1 hour ago at 06:35 pm
Hmm, first logic pro, now fcp and compressor. Whats next? Mac Pro?
Nicky G
27 minutes ago at 07:24 pm

I don't think Apple abandoned FCP X. It's a good product that as you can see is still being updated and improved. But what his issue may be is that FCP X was a complete rewrite, and there was no upgrade path from FCP 7 to FCP X. What's worse is they stopped selling FCP 7 as soon as FCP X was released. So companies depending on FCP 7 were stranded if they needed to be able to buy additional licenses. It was a very bad move by Apple, and people rightfully lost confidence in them catering to pros, and many people switched to something else, such as Adobe Premiere. This is probably what he was talking about.

I'm not a pro, and just do hobby / home video stuff these days, but I was a FCP 7 user and switched to FCP X and I've been very happy with it. I spent $240 on it (20% off iTunes gift cards to get to that price), and so far all updates have been free -- I think that's quite a steal. If you're committed to macOS for the foreseeable future, I don't think this is bad way to go.


The above is exactly correct. Pros these days aren't so thrilled w/ Media Composer, and many went from FCP7 to Premiere Pro (although some are on FCP7!) But pros these days also aren't super-thrilled with Apple's hardware choices, which absolutely do not cater to them. And the fact that they actually did "abandon" the Mac Pro platform, but actually have the gall to still sell it. I see more video teams going PPro on Win10 over the next few years.
