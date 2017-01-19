Apple Officially Ends iPod Nano Replacement Program, but Still Honoring Requests

Thursday January 19, 2017 9:45 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple recently removed its first-generation iPod nano replacement program from its support website, over five years after it started.

ipod_nano_replacement_notice
MacRumors contacted a few Apple Authorized Service Providers that confirmed the program has indeed ended, and we were advised to contact Apple directly. Apple's support team initially informed us the program is no longer in place, but a senior AppleCare advisor honored the program after we escalated our request.

In other words, if you still have a twelve-year-old iPod nano, you may be in luck still, but it could take some persistence to reach the right person.

The replacement program was launched worldwide in November 2011 after Apple determined that, in very rare cases, the battery in the first-generation iPod nano may overheat and pose a safety risk. The manufacturing defect is limited to iPod nano models sold between September 2005 and December 2006.

23 comments


Avatar
AngerDanger
53 minutes ago at 09:59 am

I'm curious if anyone still has one of these, and if so, do share a picture!


I agree. I'm always glad to see what I consider the most beautiful iPod.

Unfortunately, I don't know where it is at the moment, so the closest thing I have is a 320x240 video… from nine years ago:



Avatar
-Garry-
58 minutes ago at 09:54 am
You know, my iPhone 7 can do everything my 1st and 2nd gen iPod nanos could do but, for some reason, I miss the simplicity of having a music player so small and well built, with a perfectly simple interface.
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
1 hour ago at 09:52 am
I'm curious if anyone still has one of these, and if so, do share a picture!
Avatar
jmh600cbr
57 minutes ago at 09:55 am
truly a great device
Avatar
keysofanxiety
1 hour ago at 09:52 am

Perhaps I am reading too much into this, but perhaps this is one of the first steps toward discontinuing iPod nano?


Don't worry! Think of it this way: Apple didn't discontinue the iPhone when they dropped support for the original.

If you're wondering about other/future products, Apple's EOL timeframe is generally around 5 years from the date that the product was last manufactured. :)
Avatar
keysofanxiety
52 minutes ago at 10:00 am

You know, my iPhone 7 can do everything my 1st and 2nd gen iPod nanos could do but, for some reason, I miss the simplicity of having a music player so small and well built, with a perfectly simple interface.


I know exactly what you mean. The iPod is almost a microcosm for everything Apple does best. It's designed for one task only, but does it very, very well.

Whereas other products technically did 'a lot more', but did nothing as competently as the iPod. I liken it to having both a touchscreen interface and a mouse & keyboard interface on the same operating system (if you could imagine such a ridiculous thing!) It does both tasks, but excels at neither.
Avatar
nutmac
1 hour ago at 09:48 am
Perhaps I am reading too much into this, but perhaps this is one of the first steps toward discontinuing iPod nano?
Avatar
brandscill
1 hour ago at 09:48 am
Yet if you have a 2011 MBP with a failed graphics card you're out of luck!
Avatar
machpost
1 hour ago at 09:49 am
My 1st generation Nano was part of the recall and they sent me the tiny, postage stamp-sized 6th generation Nano as a replacement. While I was glad to get a new iPod with larger capacity and an FM radio, I kind of miss my 1st gen.
Avatar
SteveJobs2.0
1 hour ago at 09:49 am
Goodbye little Nano, I remember when it was just the two of us, Mano a Mano.
