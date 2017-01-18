New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone 8 May Include Facial and Gesture Recognition

Wednesday January 18, 2017 11:19 am PST by Juli Clover
The next-generation iPhone 8, set to debut this September, could include facial or gesture recognition technology, according to Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri (via AppleInsider). The facial recognition capabilities could be powered by a laser sensor and an infrared sensor located near the front-facing camera.

We've previously heard rumors suggesting the iPhone 8 could include advanced biometric features like facial recognition or iris scanning, both from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chu Kuo and from details sourced from the Asian supply chain.

With facial recognition, Apple could replace the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the iPhone or augment its functionality with a two-factor verification system for sensitive information. In this scenario, unlocking the iPhone would require users to scan their faces, something that would increase security on iOS devices.

Facial recognition could also power other features on the phone, like augmented reality camera functions, and while gesture recognition is a new rumor, it could allow users to control their devices with simple gestures for doing things like turning volume up or down.

Capabilities like gesture control and facial recognition are also some of the first steps towards a rich augmented reality experience, something Apple is rumored to be working on.

Arcuri also reiterates several rumors we've previously heard. He believes Apple will launch a total of three iPhones, the standard 4.7 and 5.5-inch models and a new higher-end 5.8-inch iPhone with an OLED display.

The 5.8-inch iPhone, he says, will feature a wraparound display and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor that is located under the glass, a technology Apple has been pursuing for some time. Wireless charging, a much-rumored and highly desired feature, is also expected.

Today's report from Timothy Arcuri covers many rumors that have been circulating for a few months, which is similar to much of the information that comes from the analyst. Cowen and Company has something of a mixed track record, but accurately predicted some iPhone 7 features.

Avatar
AngerDanger
59 minutes ago at 11:24 am
I sincerely hope Apple is working on improving its facial recognition algorithms. The ones iOS currently use are… lacking.



Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
DrumApple
58 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Would be a bad move IMO.

Do you know how many times a day I have to unlock my phone? Can't imagine all the extra camera activations would be good for battery life. All this crap is just as useless as Siri. They should focus their efforts on improving features most people use.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
yaxomoxay
53 minutes ago at 11:30 am
This would feel big brotherish... especially when someone (*) is browsing questionable websites...

*= obviously not me!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jasonmelling
55 minutes ago at 11:27 am

Would be a bad move IMO.

Do you know how many times a day I have to unlock my phone? Can't imagine all the extra camera activations would be good for battery life. All this crap is just as useless as Siri. They should focus their efforts on improving features most people use.

No no. You're forgetting the magical new battery life to compensate.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
48 minutes ago at 11:34 am

This would feel big brotherish... especially when someone (*) is browsing questionable websites...

*= obviously not me!

This is where the ol' fursuit comes in handy.

*would come in handy. Hypothetically.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
iDento
52 minutes ago at 11:30 am
1. If they'll release a high end 5.8' model, it won't just need better hardware, the product life should be longer, like if they'll release iOS 11,12,13 and 14 updates for the other models, the high end one should support at least 15 & 16 too.

2. Facial recognition can be useful, AR needs Apple, not the other way around.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
usersince86
58 minutes ago at 11:24 am
I have a face for radio. Maybe the iPhone won't hold that against me. :D

Seriously, if this works as well as touch ID, it would be pretty cool.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Jal217
56 minutes ago at 11:26 am
IF the iPhone 8 has any of these features that would be cool. Can't wait to see them the year after the iPhone 7s!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
rudychidiac
55 minutes ago at 11:27 am
What for? I think it's more of a gimmick rather than a useful feature.
Rating: 1 Votes

