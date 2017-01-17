New Data Says AirPods Have Captured Much Smaller Share of Headphone Market Than Earlier Estimates

Tuesday January 17, 2017 6:58 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
A report last week by Slice Intelligence suggested that Apple's AirPods captured an estimated 26 percent share of online revenue in the wireless headphone market since launching on December 13. Ben Arnold, an executive director and industry analyst at NPD Group, has today submitted a report that claims Slice Intelligence's data "paints an incomplete picture of the wireless headphone market" (via CNET).

According to NPD's numbers, for all of December Apple captured a 2 percent share of the market in unit sales, and a 3 percent share in overall dollar sales. The discrepancy between the two sets of data lies in the methodology used by each site to gather the information.

Slice Intelligence analyzes the email receipts from a panel of 4.2 million online shoppers, while NPD's data accounts for both online sales as well as brick-and-mortar transactions. It should also be noted that NPD tracked sales for all of December, while Slice Intelligence accounted only for the period when the AirPods were on sale, December 13-31.

Beats still leads the market in NPD's data as well, with a 46 percent share in total sales for its line of headphones. The rest of NPD's December data is as follows:
  • Beats had a 25 percent share (unit sales) and a 46 percent share (dollar sales)
  • Apple had a 2 percent share (unit sales) and 3 percent share (dollar sales)
  • Bose had 8 percent (unit sales) and 19 percent (dollar sales)
  • LG had 10 percent (unit sales) and 7 percent (dollar sales) with Sony at 7 percent (unit sales) and 6 percent (dollar sales)
  • Plantronics and Jaybird were at around 2 percent unit sales each but Apple is already neck-and-neck with them after only one partial month of sales
Arnold noted that Apple's AirPods launch is still "significant," despite the lower numbers presented by the NPD, and given how little time the AirPods have been on the market. The analyst also said that in a year where the Bluetooth headphone market grew 51 percent from the previous year, "the fact that Beats was able to maintain share and its position in the market means its sales grew as fast as the market did."
"Apple being able to capture 2 percent of the market in units and 3 percent in dollars with one product in its debut month is significant, given how big the headphone market is," Arnold said.
The AirPods have been mostly well-received by users since their December launch, although some have faced consistent battery issues with the device and its charging case. Apple hasn't released sales figures of its own, but CEO Tim Cook called the AirPods "a runaway success" when asked about the first few weeks of the headphones' launch in late December.

Avatar
zorinlynx
43 minutes ago at 07:08 am
They might have captured more of the market if you could actually, you know... buy them. Apple needs to fix their supply chain. People will walk into the Apple Store and ask "Hey, I want to buy those new AirPods" and get told "We don't have any in stock. They're not available until March."

Will they wait? No. They will buy something that IS in stock, or go elsewhere.

Product needs to be readily available.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Babu Life
41 minutes ago at 07:10 am
I guess you have to be courageous and lie about the numbers, maybe they Tim is trying to make up in his lost salary
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
WilliamG
44 minutes ago at 07:06 am
Even more significant since they are still supply constrained.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
44 minutes ago at 07:07 am
So does this include online and B&M sales from Apple? It's just another reason all this data is worthless. None of these outfits really know they're just guessing and extrapolating. And then people run with whatever numbers fit their agenda.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
imwoblin
30 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Apple Stores with zero stock and March delivery certainly kills the buzz...
Houston (Cupertino), we have a problem..

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
40 minutes ago at 07:11 am

They might have captured more of the market if you could actually, you know... buy them. Apple needs to fix their supply chain. People will walk into the Apple Store and ask "Hey, I want to buy those new AirPods" and get told "We don't have any in stock. They're not available until March."

Will they wait? No. They will buy something that IS in stock, or go elsewhere.

Product needs to be readily available.

And yet how often do we see people say this is just marketing 101 and all intentional on Apple's part to make something appear more in demand than it really is.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
redmac
43 minutes ago at 07:07 am
Apple is doomed! AirPods don't sell, Beats is kicking Apple's butt. Oh wait!...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
vertical smile
36 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Well, who to believe?

I know this is not saying much, but I have yet to see one person using the AirPods.

I guess we will never really know unless Apple releases numbers, which would probably only happen if the AirPods sold a crazy amount of units.

I personally was going to get a pair of these, until i learned that the user could not remotely control the volume during phone calls.

What is the point of Apple advertising leaving your iPhone in your pocket/bad/purse if you still have to take it out to adjust the volume.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ibrewster
39 minutes ago at 07:12 am

It should also be noted that NPD tracked sales for all of December, while Slice Intelligence accounted only for the period when the AirPods were on sale, December 13-31.


Key point here. You know what? I bet if you included sales for ALL of 2016, Apple's share would be EVEN LOWER! Gasp!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Return Zero
37 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Yada yada yada... When you see every other person wearing them on the street, you'll know roughly how much of the market they've captured.

When the iPod came out, it took a few years to really penetrate the market, but soon enough those white earbuds were everyfreakingwhere.
Rating: 1 Votes
