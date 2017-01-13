Nintendo Switch Parental Controls App Will Let Parents Remotely Control Switch Console

In the wake of major reveals surrounding the Nintendo Switch and its launch titles, Nintendo has announced a new app coming to smartphone devices that will allow parents to set granular control settings on their family's Switch console (via IGN). The free "Nintendo Switch Parental Controls" app will offer various settings like time limits and remote sleep mode activation, all without a parent having to be near the Switch itself.
The basic feature of the app lets adults set customized play times on the Nintendo Switch, and whenever that time limit is reached the system will notify the player in the top left corner of the screen. Whenever the applied time limit is exceeded, parents can use a "last resort" feature and remotely suspend the software being played, ensuring that "further play won't be possible for the rest of the day."
Play time limits can be set for each day of the week so parents can allot more time on the weekends, or reward kids on a specific weekday. The app will also send push notifications with details about the console's most-played games "so there's no need to peek over any shoulders," according to Nintendo.
Other standard controls include restricting particular ESRB rated games, online communication, and the ability to connect and post to social networks from the Switch. Nintendo says that it hopes the new app can help parents and their kids "enjoy gaming together." During its presentation yesterday, the company also mentioned another app centered around users connecting to their Switch console for online chat, but no details have yet been provided on that particular app.
For more details on the Switch and its family settings, check out Nintendo's website here.
Keep the focus on fun by using parental controls to manage how your family interacts with Nintendo Switch. You can manage Nintendo eShop purchases, limit sharing on social networks, restrict access to games based on their ESRB ratings, and more. A free app gives you even more choices and a handy way to manage your Nintendo Switch parental controls from anywhere via your mobile device.It also wasn't specified which platforms the Parental Controls app will launch on, but given that Nintendo's first smartphone games -- Miitomo and Super Mario Run -- launched as iOS exclusives, it's likely this app will be available on Apple devices as well. The full Nintendo Switch presentation, as well as each game trailer that debuted during the event, can be found on Nintendo's YouTube channel.
Tags: App Store, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch