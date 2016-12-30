Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
AirPods Supplier Increasing Production Capacity Due to Strong Demand
AirPods manufacturer Inventec is planning to expand production capacity for the wireless headphones in the wake of high consumer demand during the holiday season. In a new report by China's Economic Daily News (via DigiTimes), the supplier is rumored to have begun expanding capacity in a few of its Shanghai plants.
Estimated arrival dates have improved for many customers who were placed with lengthy month-long shipping estimates at first, and it appears that Inventec intends to continue to meet customer demand by "working overtime to deliver orders."
This week, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the AirPods "a runaway success," commenting on the fact that "we're making them just as fast as we can" so as many of its fans can get a pair of the headphones as soon as possible. Overall, Cook said that Apple has had "a great holiday."
The report noted that Inventec has recently started expanding capacity at its Shanghai plants in order to satisfy increasing demand for the earphones and the plants are currently working overtime to deliver orders.After the AirPods went on sale on December 13, the headphones quickly slipped to shipping estimates from 4 weeks and then to 6 weeks. Thanks to positive initial impressions from the first group of customers, and increased fervor to purchase the AirPods for the holidays, many users began seeking ways to buy the headphones before Christmas, including third-party retailers like Best Buy and Target.
6 minutes ago at 05:35 am
And sell them for a sensible price.....What? People are still saying this?
6 minutes ago at 05:35 am
I must admit, I love mine and the convenience they bring. Yesterday I had to clean the house and it was so nice to be able to walk around, stretch, reach, etc. without a cord pulling at your ears are getting caught on something.
I feel bad for those with battery issues. Hopefully this is firmware related that Apple can update and won't necessitate a swap.
I feel bad for those with battery issues. Hopefully this is firmware related that Apple can update and won't necessitate a swap.
6 minutes ago at 05:35 am
And sell them for a sensible price.....
Don't be so cheap!
11 minutes ago at 05:30 am
Now please make a black version.
