How to Export Apple Card Data to a Spreadsheet

Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the Card Balance panel under your ‌Apple Card‌. Scroll down to the Statements section and tap on the month you wish to export transactions from.

Tap Export Transactions at the bottom. To save the data as a CSV file, tap the Share icon in the upper-right corner of the screen, where you can opt to AirDrop it to another device such as your Mac, print it, or Save to Files to save it your iCloud folders or on your ‌iPhone‌.

One of the issues that Apple Card users sometimes raise is that while the Wallet app offers plenty of well-organized information about spending, there's no option to directly share transaction data from the card with third-party money management apps like Mint or Lunch Money.Fortunately, Apple recently provided a solution – you can now download a CSV spreadsheet from the Wallet app that contains all your ‌Apple Card‌ data, which you can then import into most budgeting apps and get a more complete picture of your finances. The following steps show you how it's done.‌‌Apple Card‌‌ transactions are exported from the Share Sheet options as a CSV document, but in the future, Apple also plans to add an OFX option.Note that some budgeting apps accept imported transaction data, but may need file format conversions prior to import (Quicken, for example).