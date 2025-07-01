Multiple All-Time Low Prices Hit M4 iPad Pro on Amazon, Get Up to $380 Off
Amazon is discounting numerous models of Apple's M4 iPad Pro this week, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models this time around. Simultaneously, Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 right now, and it's compatible with these iPad Pro models.
In this sale, the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro has hit $899.00, down from $999.00. There are multiple record low prices on 11-inch iPad Pros right now on Amazon, including a steep $380 discount on the high-end 2TB Wi-Fi model with Nano-Texture Glass, now available for $1,719.00.
These iPad Pro models feature Apple's M4 chip, OLED displays, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard. Don't forget that you can get the Apple Pencil Pro for a match of its all-time low price of $99.00 today on Amazon, down from $129.00.
11-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi
13-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
