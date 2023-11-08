The Best Early Black Friday HomePod Deals

We're getting closer to Black Friday on November 24, and in this article we're taking a closer look at all of the best early Black Friday HomePod and HomePod mini discounts you can get right now.

Best HomePod Deals

Best Black Friday Deals

OWC has an ultra-rare discount on Apple's HomePod mini, priced at $78.99, down from $99.00. OWC says that these are brand new HomePod mini speakers, but they are not shipped in their original retail packaging and instead come bulk packaged with a 90 day OWC fulfilled limited warranty.

homepod mini bells

Note: These are in new condition but come in bulk packaging.

$20 OFF
HomePod mini for $78.99

HomePod mini discounts this steep are so rare, the last time we tracked anything remotely in the ballpark of $20 off was Black Friday 2022. OWC has every color on sale at this record low price, so if you've been waiting for a sale now is the time.

If you want the upgraded second generation HomePod model, B&H Photo still has the best deal around. You can get both colors at $279.99, down from $299.00. Although this isn't a particularly big markdown on the 2023 speaker, it remains the best deal we've tracked to date.

homepod big bells

$19 OFF
HomePod (2nd Gen) for $279.99

The new HomePod is a high-end speaker focusing more on sound quality, while the HomePod mini is aimed at people who just need an accessible and user-friendly smart speaker. If you want a more in-depth breakdown of all the differences between the two products, be sure to visit our buyer's guide.

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

