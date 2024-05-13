OpenAI Announces ChatGPT App for Mac, GPT-4 for Free, and More

by

At its Spring Update event, OpenAI announced that it will be releasing a desktop app for the Mac, as seen in the screenshot below. The app will be rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, ahead of a wider launch "in the coming weeks."

ChatGPT for Mac
"With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question," OpenAI's press release says. In addition, Voice Mode will allow you to have voice conversations with ChatGPT directly from your Mac.

OpenAI already offers ChatGPT apps for the iPhone and iPad, and it plans to release a Windows version of the desktop app later this year.

OpenAI is also making some updates to ChatGPT's web interface, introducing a new home screen, a redesigned message layout, and more. The new look is "designed to be friendlier and more conversational," the company said.

ChatGPT Web
OpenAI also announced that it will be making its all-new GPT-4o large language model available for free, meaning that no ChatGPT Plus subscription will be required to use it. OpenAI says GPT-4o provides "GPT-4-level intelligence," but is "much faster and improves on its capabilities across text, voice, and vision." Until now, users without a ChatGPT Plus subscription have been limited to the older GPT-3.5 model.

It was recently reported that Apple is in the final stages of discussions with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT on the iPhone starting with iOS 18, which is expected to be unveiled at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC next month. iOS 18 is also rumored to feature many new on-device AI features from Apple directly.

A replay of the Spring Update event is available on YouTube.

Tags: ChatGPT, OpenAI

Top Rated Comments

Paradoxally Avatar
Paradoxally
43 minutes ago at 10:48 am

No one asked for Siri, wish they would get rid of it and the Ai trash off phones, including Apple
AI is the future. Get used to it.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vipergts2207 Avatar
vipergts2207
36 minutes ago at 10:54 am

No one asked for Siri, wish they would get rid of it and the Ai trash off phones, including Apple
You don't have to use it if you'd like to remain a Luddite.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
40 minutes ago at 10:51 am

this is what Siri should have been from the beginning.
Lets not get crazy. Anytime Siri turns off ALL my lights when I say, "Hey Siri, good night." is a win in my book.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
truthsteve Avatar
truthsteve
46 minutes ago at 10:45 am
this is what Siri should have been from the beginning.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
filmantopia Avatar
filmantopia
43 minutes ago at 10:48 am
If Open AI's amazing announcements today are suggestive of Siri's upcoming enhancements, the future is looking bright for Siri.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ANDJOE Avatar
ANDJOE
24 minutes ago at 11:07 am

No one asked for Siri, wish they would get rid of it and the Ai trash off phones, including Apple
I did. I asked for it.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday May 9, 2024 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article155 comments
apple crush ad

Apple Apologizes for 'Crush' iPad Pro Ad, Won't Put It on TV

Friday May 10, 2024 8:32 am PDT by
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Read Full Article667 comments
iPad Air 150 Off Feature

Every Model of Apple's M1 iPad Air Drops to Record Low Prices on Amazon

Friday May 10, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Read Full Article18 comments
iPad Pro M4 Silver and Space Black Feature Purple

iPad Pro's M4 Chip Outperforms M3 by Up to 25%

Friday May 10, 2024 7:55 am PDT by
Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have ">popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips. The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to...
Read Full Article272 comments
sonos redesigned app

Sonos Said Rolling Out Widely Criticized App Redesign Took 'Courage'

Friday May 10, 2024 2:54 pm PDT by
Sonos this week released a major redesign for the Sonos app, introducing customizable home screen meant to deliver a personalized listening experience. The update was announced back in April, but just went live, and unfortunately, it removes a number of features while also introducing several bugs. Multiple complaints on social media have called the app a "step back" with missing features...
Read Full Article209 comments