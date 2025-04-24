iPhone 17 Air Launching Later This Year With These 16 New Features

While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the ultra-thin device.

iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature
Overall, the iPhone 17 Air sounds like a mixed bag. While the device is expected to have an impressively thin and light design, rumors indicate it will have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including only a single rear camera, a single speaker, and an A19 chip instead of a more powerful A19 Pro chip.

While there have been some concerns that the iPhone 17 Air's thin design could result in limited battery life, the device might end up beating expectations. There are three rumored features for the iPhone 17 Air that could contribute to longer battery life than one might imagine, including a higher-density battery, Apple's power-efficient C1 modem, and the lack of an Ultra Wide camera providing more internal space for a larger battery.

Below, we recap 16 key rumors for the iPhone 17 Air as of April 2025:

Bookmark our iPhone 17 Air roundup to stay up to date with more rumors in the coming months.

bigandtasty
bigandtasty
34 minutes ago at 08:27 am
camera bar is a bit much
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kleber20
Kleber20
26 minutes ago at 08:35 am

I don't think this phone is a big deal...
Thanks for your opinion :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS
Astuces iOS
27 minutes ago at 08:33 am

* The thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.5mm at its thinnest point ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/01/10/iphone-17-air-details-ming-chi-kuo/'), but possibly up to 9.5mm with the rear camera bump included ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/03/12/iphone-17-air-9-5mm-thick-including-camera/') OK, I guess you won't notice with a case !
* 6.6-inch OLED display ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/05/06/iphone-17-slim-to-feature-6-55-inch-display/') with Face ID and a Dynamic Island ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/07/24/kuo-ultra-thin-iphone-17-specs/') Same as iPhone 15 pro max
* ProMotion support ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/11/01/ltpo-for-all-iphone-17-models-report/') for up to a 120Hz refresh rate Same as iPhone Pro
* A19 chip ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/07/24/kuo-ultra-thin-iphone-17-specs/') instead of A19 Pro chip Damn
* A single 48-megapixel rear camera ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/10/18/iphone-17-air-rumored-features/') on an all-new elongated camera bar ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/02/17/iphone-17-air-front-page-tech-renders/') Creepy camera
* A 24-megapixel front camera ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/10/18/iphone-17-air-rumored-features/') Ok
* A single speaker ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/11/25/iphone-17-air-features-reported/') in the earpiece, no bottom speaker DAMN MY MUSIC
* Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/02/21/iphone-17-air-wifi-7-rumor/') Not a revolution
* Apple-designed C1 modem for cellular connectivity ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/02/20/apples-c1-modem-iphone-17-air-lack-mmwave/') Note new (iPhone 16e has it)
* eSIM only, no physical SIM card slot ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/01/10/iphone-17-air-details-ming-chi-kuo/') worldwide Then no one will buy it
* USB-C port ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/03/16/slimmer-iphones-without-usb-c-ports/') FORCED
* High-density battery ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/03/06/iphone-17-air-high-density-battery-rumor/') Ok
* Camera Control button ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/03/16/iphone-17-air-price-battery-life-more/') Not new
* Action button ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/03/16/iphone-17-air-magsafe-action-button/') Not new
* MagSafe ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/03/16/iphone-17-air-magsafe-action-button/') Not new
* Newly reported today: 12GB of RAM ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/04/24/iphone-17-air-12gb-ram-rumor/'), exceeding the minimum for Apple Intelligence Trash Intelligence

I don't think this phone is a big deal...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
acblue94
acblue94
21 minutes ago at 08:39 am

camera bar is a bit much
It’s ugly. If it was a bar in the black glass then it would look better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
