iPhone 16e Teardown Reveals Larger Battery, C1 Modem, and More

YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 16e teardown video, providing a look inside Apple's new entry-level smartphone.



In its iPhone 16e announcement video, Apple said the device has a new internal design that allowed for a larger battery. The video shows that the iPhone 16e has a 4,005 mAh battery capacity, which is a 12% increase compared to the regular iPhone 16 with a 3,561 mAh battery capacity at the same voltage.

For those who prefer watt-hours as a unit of measurement, the iPhone 16e has a 15.55 Wh battery, while the iPhone 16 has a 13.83 Wh battery.

In addition to being larger, the iPhone 16e battery uses a type of adhesive that can be loosened with low-voltage electrical current from a 9V battery, USB-C charger, or another power source. This change debuted on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus last year, and it is rumored to extend to the iPhone 17 Pro models later this year.

The teardown also provides a look at the iPhone 16e's logic board, including the A18 chip and Apple's custom-designed C1 cellular modem . The video said the A18 chip will be harder to repair because it is apparently more difficult to remove.

Finally, the video showed the iPhone 16e's lack of MagSafe magnets for wireless charging.

Following pre-orders over the past week, the iPhone 16e began arriving to customers today, and the device is now available to purchase in Apple Stores.