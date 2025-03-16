'iPhone 17 Air' Dummy Model Features MagSafe and Action Button

Australian tech enthusiast Sonny Dickson today shared photos of dummy models for all four iPhone 17 models launching later this year.



Dummy models are often based on leaked designs and dimensions, and they allow accessory makers to prepare cases for upcoming iPhone models.

In line with previous rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max each have an elongated rear camera bump, housing three camera lenses, an LED camera flash, and a microphone. The so-called iPhone 17 Air has a similar rear camera bump, but with only a single lens. Last, the regular iPhone 17 has the same design as the iPhone 16.

These designs are starting to look like the real deal, based on several reports, mockups, leaked CADs, and dummy models over the past few months.

Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71Iba — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 16, 2025

Notably, these dummy models reveal a few potential features for the iPhone 17 Air that we had yet to hear about, including MagSafe and the Action button. There were some concerns that the iPhone 17 Air might lack MagSafe due to its ultra-thin design, but it appears the device will offer the feature after all, if these dummy models are accurate.

The inclusion of an Action button instead of a Ring/Silent switch is not much of a surprise, but it is still good to see the first evidence of this change.

A report earlier today said the iPhone 17 Air will also have a Camera Control button, and the dummy model reflects that.

A side-by-side view of the dummy models reveals that the iPhone 17 Air will look noticeably thinner than the other three iPhone 17 models.

As usual, Apple should announce its new iPhone lineup in September.