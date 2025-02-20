Apple's C1 Modem Debut Suggests iPhone 17 Air Will Lack mmWave

Apple's first custom-designed modem chip, the C1, has finally made its debut in the iPhone 16e, which Apple announced on Wednesday. It's a significant milestone in the company's efforts to reduce reliance on external suppliers like Qualcomm. However, the C1 lacks support for ultra-fast mmWave 5G technology, and the chip's limitations are expected to extend to the upcoming ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.



While touted by Apple as their most power-efficient cellular chip to date, the C1 modem currently supports only sub-6GHz 5G networks. This means users won't have access to the exceptionally fast speeds that mmWave technology can provide in specific locations such as stadiums, airports, and dense urban areas.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 Air will utilize the same C1 modem, suggesting it too will lack mmWave support. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to continue using Qualcomm modems, so they will retain access to the full spectrum of 5G capabilities, including mmWave.

The distinction between mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G is worth noting. While mmWave offers ultra-fast speeds at short distances, making it ideal for crowded urban environments, sub-6GHz 5G provides broader coverage with slower but still capable speeds. In many countries, sub-6GHz networks remain more prevalent than mmWave installations.

According to Gurman, Apple is already developing its second-generation 5G modem, which will include mmWave support. This improved chip is expected to debut in the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026, promising theoretical download speeds of up to 6 Gbps, which is a significant increase from the C1's reported 4 Gbps capability. In 2027, Gurman expects Apple to release its third-generation modem. Apple is apparently aiming for this modem to top Qualcomm's modems in terms of performance and AI features.

Apple's current agreement with Qualcomm extends through 2026, giving Apple ample time to perfect its modem technology while it has access to Qualcomm's modems for its premium iPhone models.