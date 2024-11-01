iPhone 17 and 'iPhone 17 Air' Again Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays

All four iPhone 17 models launching next year will be equipped with low-power LTPO displays, according to an industry source cited by South Korea's ETNews this week. While the report does not mention this, the use of LTPO technology suggests that the entire iPhone 17 lineup will feature ProMotion displays with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.



ProMotion has been limited to the Pro models since it debuted on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021, so the feature's expansion to the iPhone 17 and the rumored, tentatively-named "iPhone 17 Air" would be notable. Samsung and LG will supply the LTPO displays for all iPhone 17 models, according to the report.

LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) is a low-power backplane technology for OLED displays that allows for a variable refresh rate with reduced power consumption, ensuring that ProMotion does not significantly impact battery life.

iPhone displays with ProMotion have smoother-looking scrolling and video content. ProMotion would also allow the iPhone 17 and "iPhone 17 Air" displays to ramp down to a more power-efficient refresh rate. iPhone 13 Pro models can ramp down to 10Hz, while iPhone 14 Pro through iPhone 16 Pro models can go as low as 1Hz, allowing for an always-on display that shows various Lock Screen elements even when the device is locked. It is unclear if the iPhone 17 and the "iPhone 17 Air" would ramp down to 10Hz or 1Hz.

Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young previously informed MacRumors that the iPhone 17 and "iPhone 17 Air" will likely support ProMotion, and the feature's expansion to the entire iPhone 17 lineup has been rumored multiple times.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus still have 60Hz displays.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September 2025.