New 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumors: Ultra-Thin 5.5mm Design, No SIM Card Slot

The so-called "iPhone 17 Air" model expected to launch later this year will have an ultra-thin design that is 5.5mm at its thinnest point, according to the latest information shared by reputable Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a blog post today, Kuo added that the device will lack a physical SIM card slot, and instead rely entirely on digital eSIM technology.

Kuo said the ultra-thin iPhone 17 model will enter mass production in the second half of 2025. The device is expected to launch in September alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. There is no iPhone 17 Plus expected, with the "iPhone 17 Air" expected to replace it in this year's lineup.

