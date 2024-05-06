'iPhone 17 Slim' Said to Feature 6.55-Inch Display

Apple's iPhone 17 Plus or "‌iPhone‌ 17 Slim" will feature a 6.55-inch display, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.



In a post to subscribers on X (formerly Twitter), Young added to a report first shared yesterday by Haitong International Securities Jeff Pu. Pu claimed that the ‌iPhone‌ 17 Plus, rumored to launch in 2025, could be replaced by an "iPhone 17 Slim."

Pu said that the ‌iPhone‌ 17 Slim will feature a 6.6-inch display, which is a slight reduction on the iPhone 14, 15, and 16 Plus, which feature a 6.69-inch OLED display. Now, Young has clarified that the device will feature a 6.55-inch display. This is a reduction of two percent over the previous, current, and next-generation models.

A smaller display would help differentiate the larger ‌iPhone‌ 17 model from the ‌iPhone‌ 17 Pro Max, while remaining larger than the ‌iPhone‌ 17 and ‌iPhone‌ 17 Pro, which are expected to feature 6.1- and 6.3-inch displays, respectively.