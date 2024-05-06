'iPhone 17 Slim' Said to Feature 6.55-Inch Display

by

Apple's iPhone 17 Plus or "‌iPhone‌ 17 Slim" will feature a 6.55-inch display, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.

iPhone 15 General Feature Black
In a post to subscribers on X (formerly Twitter), Young added to a report first shared yesterday by Haitong International Securities Jeff Pu. Pu claimed that the ‌iPhone‌ 17 Plus, rumored to launch in 2025, could be replaced by an "iPhone 17 Slim."

Pu said that the ‌iPhone‌ 17 Slim will feature a 6.6-inch display, which is a slight reduction on the iPhone 14, 15, and 16 Plus, which feature a 6.69-inch OLED display. Now, Young has clarified that the device will feature a 6.55-inch display. This is a reduction of two percent over the previous, current, and next-generation models.

A smaller display would help differentiate the larger ‌iPhone‌ 17 model from the ‌iPhone‌ 17 Pro Max, while remaining larger than the ‌iPhone‌ 17 and ‌iPhone‌ 17 Pro, which are expected to feature 6.1- and 6.3-inch displays, respectively.

Top Rated Comments

BigJohno Avatar
BigJohno
5 minutes ago at 09:26 am
Really don't mind the thickness of the phone it's self. My biggies issue is the camera bumps. Miss my iPhone 4.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikedop Avatar
mikedop
10 minutes ago at 09:20 am
why did this have to be 2 separate articles
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
9 minutes ago at 09:21 am
A thinner iPhone with presumably underwhelming battery life? Somewhere, Jony Ive is reading this and breathing heavily. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kenypowa Avatar
kenypowa
9 minutes ago at 09:22 am
and iPhone 16 is outdated 5 months before being released. :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
1 minute ago at 09:29 am

Why thinner? I don't hear people complaining about their phone being too thick, they're frustrated the battery dies so quickly...
They are complaining it’s too heavy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
