'iPhone 17 Air' With Ultra-Thin Design Allegedly Revealed in New Video

YouTube channel Front Page Tech today revealed the alleged design of Apple's widely-rumored "iPhone 17 Air" model, set to launch later this year.

In a video uploaded today , Front Page Tech shared renders depicting what it believes is likely the final design of the "iPhone 17 Air." The device is expected to feature an ultra-thin design that measures just 5.5mm at its thinnest point , and the renders show an all-new camera bar across the top of the device's rear shell. On the left side of the bar is a single rear camera, and on the right side there is a microphone and an LED camera flash.



The renders are consistent with an alleged "iPhone 17 Air" shell that surfaced last month.

Watch the video below.

Last week, Front Page Tech shared alleged "iPhone 17 Pro" renders showing that the camera bar will apparently extend to that device as well.

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser has been a well-known tech YouTuber for more than a decade. Like most sources, he has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, with some hits and some misses. In 2020, he was the first source to reveal the design of the AirTag, many months before it was announced. He also shared many accurate details about the iPad mini 6, months before that device was announced. On the other hand, he and others were wrong about the Apple Watch Series 7 having flat edges, although perhaps Apple tested such a design.

Prosser also claimed that iOS 19 will introduce a redesigned Camera app with a visionOS-like design, including translucent menus and buttons.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September, and additional design-related rumors will likely surface before then.