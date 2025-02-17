'iPhone 17 Air' With Ultra-Thin Design Allegedly Revealed in New Video

by

YouTube channel Front Page Tech today revealed the alleged design of Apple's widely-rumored "iPhone 17 Air" model, set to launch later this year.

iPhone 17 Air Front Page Tech 2"iPhone 17 Air" render created by @zellzoi for Front Page Tech

In a video uploaded today, Front Page Tech shared renders depicting what it believes is likely the final design of the "iPhone 17 Air." The device is expected to feature an ultra-thin design that measures just 5.5mm at its thinnest point, and the renders show an all-new camera bar across the top of the device's rear shell. On the left side of the bar is a single rear camera, and on the right side there is a microphone and an LED camera flash.

iPhone 17 Air Front Page Tech Render 1
The renders are consistent with an alleged "iPhone 17 Air" shell that surfaced last month.

Watch the video below.


Last week, Front Page Tech shared alleged "iPhone 17 Pro" renders showing that the camera bar will apparently extend to that device as well.

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser has been a well-known tech YouTuber for more than a decade. Like most sources, he has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, with some hits and some misses. In 2020, he was the first source to reveal the design of the AirTag, many months before it was announced. He also shared many accurate details about the iPad mini 6, months before that device was announced. On the other hand, he and others were wrong about the Apple Watch Series 7 having flat edges, although perhaps Apple tested such a design.

Prosser also claimed that iOS 19 will introduce a redesigned Camera app with a visionOS-like design, including translucent menus and buttons.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September, and additional design-related rumors will likely surface before then.

Tag: Jon Prosser

Top Rated Comments

ace8cjc Avatar
ace8cjc
47 minutes ago at 06:58 pm
120hz or bust
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reason077 Avatar
Reason077
41 minutes ago at 07:04 pm
It's not really "ultra thin" if it's got a giant camera tumour sticking out of it, is it?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anonymous123 Avatar
Anonymous123
47 minutes ago at 06:58 pm
It just seems overdesigned. There’s a lot of empty space in the middle of that bar on the back. And if the camera lens itself protrudes from the bar, then the phone won’t even lay flat without rocking (assuming there’s no case on it). But once there’s a case on it that is flush with the camera, the thinness goes away.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
platinumaqua Avatar
platinumaqua
40 minutes ago at 07:05 pm
sure wish if it's only one bump and not a camera bump on top of the camera bar bump
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MysteriousStain Avatar
MysteriousStain
16 minutes ago at 07:29 pm
That camera bump looks about 9 months along
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zc456 Avatar
Zc456
46 minutes ago at 06:59 pm
iPhone 17 Air? They're really stretching these models thin.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments