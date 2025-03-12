iPhone 17 Air Reportedly 9.5mm Thick Including Camera Bump

Apple is expected to replace the iPhone "Plus" model in its upcoming iPhone 17 lineup with an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and so a lot of the rumors about the device have naturally concerned its thickness. Today, we may have learned one more detail in that regard.



The Information has said the iPhone 17 Air will be around 6mm thick, while Jeff Pu thinks it will be 6mm thick. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thick at its thinnest point, which likely means it will have a 5.5mm chassis with a thicker rear camera bump area.

Apparently taking Kuo's prediction as accurate, Chinese leaker Ice Universe has today claimed that the camera bump on the iPhone 17 Air is 4.00mm thick, indicating that the device is 9.5mm thick in total at its thickest point.

According to leaks and renders, the iPhone 17 Air has a single rear camera on the left and a microphone and LED flash on the right, all within the confines of an elongated bump, similar to the runway-style bar seen on Google Pixel phones.

Other rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Air has a 6.6-inch to 6.7-inch display, which means it will be larger than the iPhone 17 (6.3 inches) but smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9 inches). It's worth noting that Ice Universe last week claimed that the Air model is the same size of the Pro Max model in all but thickness, but this is inconsistent with the majority of rumors so far.

Ice Universe has previously revealed accurate dimensions of iPhones before they are released, including the sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. If the leaker's claim last week was just a blip, there could be something to this latest leak about the device's dimensions at its thickest point. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 lineup around its usual mid-September time frame.