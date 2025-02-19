iPhone 16e Has Longest Battery Life of Any 6.1-Inch iPhone

by

The iPhone 16e includes Apple's new custom C1 5G modem chip, which Apple says improves battery efficiency. The ‌iPhone 16e‌ offers up to 26 hours of video playback, which is the longest battery life in the 6.1-inch form factor.

iphone 16e back
Along with up to 26 hours of video playback, the ‌iPhone 16e‌ supports up to 21 hours of streaming video and up to 90 hours of audio playback.

Comparatively, the prior-generation iPhone SE 3 offered up to 15 hours of video playback, while the similarly sized iPhone 16 offers up to 22 hours of video playback, which is four hours less than the 16e.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16e have the same A18 chip inside with the exception of the GPU (4-core vs. 5-core for the 16) and the same display, so the main difference with power draw is the C1 modem chip. The standard ‌iPhone 16‌ has Qualcomm's modem chip, so it seems that Apple's modem offers some notable improvements to battery.

While the ‌iPhone 16e‌ adopted a number of features from the ‌iPhone 16‌ models, MagSafe is one curious exclusion. Fast charging is supported with USB-C, but wireless charging is limited to 7.5W Qi speeds and there is no magnetic connection.

G3Blue
G3Blue
53 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Longest battery due to no signal to contact anyone.
JPack
JPack
58 minutes ago at 09:17 am
To be fair, the 16e is missing a big rear camera, making more space available for battery.
cocky jeremy
cocky jeremy
58 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Yeah! Beta test those modems for us.
Heelpir8
Heelpir8
51 minutes ago at 09:25 am

€719 for the 128gb.

Budget iPhone?
It'll probably make more sense when the higher prices of the iPhone 17 line are revealed.
McTool
McTool
53 minutes ago at 09:22 am
€719 for the 128gb.

Budget iPhone?
Reason077
Reason077
50 minutes ago at 09:26 am

The ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16e have the same A18 chip inside with the exception of the GPU (4-core vs. 5-core for the 16) and the same display
It can’t be the same display considering the 16 has the Dynamic Island and the 16e has a notch.

Same display size and based on the same display tech, maybe?
