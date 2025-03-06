'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Feature 'High-Density' Battery
In a blog post today about Apple's foldable iPhone plans, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the rumored iPhone 17 Air will have a "high-density" battery.
Specifically, he said that Apple's first foldable iPhone model "will use the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17."
Kuo did not share any precise Wh/mAh battery capacity figures.
While there have been some concerns that the iPhone 17 Air's ultra-thin design would result in limited battery life, due to size constraints, the device might end up beating expectations in this regard. There are now three rumored features for the iPhone 17 Air that should contribute to the device having longer battery life than some might have expected, including the high-density battery calls, Apple's power-efficient C1 modem, and the lack of an Ultra Wide camera providing more internal space for a larger battery.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Air in September. Kuo previously said the device will measure just 5.5mm at its thinnest point.
