All-New 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Feature Single 48MP Rear Camera, 8GB of RAM, and More

In recent months, several credible sources have claimed that Apple plans to release a redesigned, significantly thinner iPhone 17 model next year. The device's name is not yet known, so we are referring to it as the "iPhone 17 Air" for now.



There have been conflicting rumors about the design and specifications for the device, but most sources have agreed that it will have around a 6.6-inch display. In July, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the device to have a standard A19 chip, a Dynamic Island, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G modem.

In a research note this week with investment bank Haitong International, analyst Jeff Pu agreed that the slim iPhone 17 model will have a 6.6-inch display, and an A19 chip manufactured with TSMC's same 3nm process that is used for the A18 Pro chip. He also expects the device to feature an aluminum frame, Face ID, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a 24-megapixel front camera, and 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence.

Pu expects the slim iPhone 17 model to have a noticeable new design compared to previous iPhone models. He said the device will be a mid-tier iPhone that replaces the Plus model, as he does not expect an iPhone 17 Plus in next year's lineup.

Apple will likely unveil the "iPhone 17 Air" in September 2025, so the device is still far away from launching, and some features could change over time.

Pu has proven to be a mostly-accurate source of info for upcoming Apple products.