Gurman: New iPads Likely to Launch During First Week of May
Apple will likely launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models during the first week of May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"For those looking for more specific timing, I'm told the launch will probably happen the week of May 6," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "Another data point to that end: Apple retail stores are preparing to receive new product marketing materials later that week."
Apple is expected to announce the following products:
- Two new iPad Pro models with the M3 chip, OLED displays, a thinner enclosure, thinner bezels, a matte screen option, a landscape-oriented front camera, other design changes, and possibly MagSafe wireless charging.
- Two new iPad Air models with the M2 chip and a landscape-oriented front camera, including a first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air.
- A new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro with an aluminum enclosure, larger trackpad, and other design tweaks.
- A new Apple Pencil, which may have a new "squeeze" gesture for certain actions and support visionOS eventually.
Apple last updated the iPad Pro and iPad Air in October 2022 and March 2022, respectively, so new versions of the devices are much anticipated.
More details to follow…
