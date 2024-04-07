Gurman: New iPads Likely to Launch During First Week of May

by

Apple will likely launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models during the first week of May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

M3 iPad Feature 3
"For those looking for more specific timing, I'm told the launch will probably happen the week of May 6," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "Another data point to that end: Apple retail stores are preparing to receive new product marketing materials later that week."

Apple is expected to announce the following products:

Apple last updated the iPad Pro and iPad Air in October 2022 and March 2022, respectively, so new versions of the devices are much anticipated.

More details to follow…

HeavenDynamic
HeavenDynamic
3 minutes ago at 05:13 am
About a month to go. Excited to replace my 2018 iPad Pro!
Apple Mac Daz
Apple Mac Daz
3 minutes ago at 05:13 am
? they still launch this month so he is wrong
sockdoggy
sockdoggy
1 minute ago at 05:15 am
iPad mini with OLED ?
