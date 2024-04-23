FineWoven Accessories May Get One Last Outing Before Apple Pulls Plug
Over the weekend, Apple leaker and prototype collector Kosutami claimed that Apple has decided to halt production of FiveWoven accessories over durability concerns. In a further update, the leaker has now suggested we might yet see one more round of FineWoven products in a season of new colors before Apple finally says farewell to the material for good.
Last September, Apple stopped selling genuine leather accessories in favor of a more environmentally friendly "FineWoven" material. The company describes FineWoven as "luxurious and durable microtwill," and sells FineWoven iPhone cases at $59, MagSafe Wallets at $59, AirTag holders at $35, and Apple Watch bands at $99.
Many customers consider FineWoven products to be subpar compared to the leather Apple cases they replaced, and claim that the fabric is prone to scratches, stains, and discoloration. If today's update is correct, Apple may have to brace itself for more unhappy FineWoven customers.
Kosutami is known for revealing accurate information about FineWoven accessories in the past, so their latest claim should not be discounted. FineWoven accessories in new color options were absent from Apple's spring refresh, so perhaps their swan song could come in September when Apple releases the iPhone 16 lineup.
Popular Stories
Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories, according to the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kosutami explained that Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories due to its poor durability. The company may move to another non-leather material for its premium accessories in the future. Kosutami has revealed...
The lead developer of the multi-emulator app Provenance has told iMore that his team is working towards releasing the app on the App Store, but he did not provide a timeframe. Provenance is a frontend for many existing emulators, and it would allow iPhone and Apple TV users to emulate games released for a wide variety of classic game consoles, including the original PlayStation, GameCube, Wii,...
The upcoming iOS 17.5 update for the iPhone includes only a few new user-facing features, but hidden code changes reveal some additional possibilities. Below, we have recapped everything new in the iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 beta so far. Web Distribution Starting with the second beta of iOS 17.5, eligible developers are able to distribute their iOS apps to iPhone users located in the EU...
Apple Vision Pro, Apple's $3,500 spatial computing device, appears to be following a pattern familiar to the AR/VR headset industry – initial enthusiasm giving way to a significant dip in sustained interest and usage. Since its debut in the U.S. in February 2024, excitement for the Apple Vision Pro has noticeably cooled, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On...
It was a big week for retro gaming fans, as iPhone users are starting to reap the rewards of Apple's recent change to allow retro game emulators on the App Store. This week also saw a new iOS 17.5 beta that will support web-based app distribution in the EU, the debut of the first hotels to allow for direct AirPlay streaming to room TVs, a fresh rumor about the impending iPad Air update, and...