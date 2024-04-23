FineWoven Accessories May Get One Last Outing Before Apple Pulls Plug

Over the weekend, Apple leaker and prototype collector Kosutami claimed that Apple has decided to halt production of FiveWoven accessories over durability concerns. In a further update, the leaker has now suggested we might yet see one more round of FineWoven products in a season of new colors before Apple finally says farewell to the material for good.



Last September, Apple stopped selling genuine leather accessories in favor of a more environmentally friendly "FineWoven" material. The company describes FineWoven as "luxurious and durable microtwill," and sells FineWoven iPhone cases at $59, MagSafe Wallets at $59, AirTag holders at $35, and Apple Watch bands at $99.

Many customers consider FineWoven products to be subpar compared to the leather Apple cases they replaced, and claim that the fabric is prone to scratches, stains, and discoloration. If today's update is correct, Apple may have to brace itself for more unhappy FineWoven customers.

Kosutami is known for revealing accurate information about FineWoven accessories in the past, so their latest claim should not be discounted. FineWoven accessories in new color options were absent from Apple's spring refresh, so perhaps their swan song could come in September when Apple releases the iPhone 16 lineup.