Apple Reportedly Stops Production of FineWoven Accessories

Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories, according to the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami."

iPhone 15 Pro FineWoven
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kosutami explained that Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories due to its poor durability. The company may move to another non-leather material for its premium accessories in the future.

Kosutami has revealed accurate information about FineWoven accessories in the past. The leaker unveiled Apple's plans to introduce new Apple Watch bands made of a "woven fabric material" over a month before they debuted, as well as matching iPhone cases. Kosutami also revealed the very first images of FineWoven accessories shortly before the event in which they were officially announced. MacRumors understands the source of this latest information regarding the cessation of production to be the same as these previous FineWoven rumors that were ultimately accurate, so it should be taken seriously until we know more.

Apple stopped selling leather accessories in September last year, replacing them with a more environmentally friendly "FineWoven" material that the company describes as "luxurious and durable microtwill" made from 68% post-consumer recycled polyester. FineWoven iPhone cases are priced at $59, MagSafe Wallets at $59, AirTag holders at $35, and Apple Watch bands at $99.

Accessories made of the material have been very poorly received by customers, citing poor durability and disappointing quality. FineWoven accessories in new color options were noticeably absent from Apple's spring refresh. If Apple has indeed stopped production of FineWoven accessories, it may be some time before the company's existing stock inventory begins to noticeably deplete.

