Apple Vision Pro Likely to Launch in These Nine Countries Next

Apple will soon add 12 new languages to the virtual keyboard on the Vision Pro, based on code discovered by MacRumors. Right now, the Apple Vision Pro keyboard only supports English (US) and Emoji, which makes sense as it is limited to the United States.



To bring the Vision Pro to new countries, Apple needs to add support for additional languages. The code indicates the following languages will be added:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

It's likely that these language additions hint at where Apple will launch the Vision Pro next.

When the Vision Pro launched, Apple said that it would bring the Vision Pro to additional countries later this year, but the company did not provide timing. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will expand Vision Pro availability to additional markets prior to the June Worldwide Developers Conference.