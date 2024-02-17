Top Stories: iPhone 16 and iOS 18 Rumors, New Macs and iPads Coming Soon, and More

Apple's next set of product releases is likely coming up quickly, with a number of Mac and iPad updates reportedly set for next month. Major changes to iOS are coming to residents of the European Union around the same time, while rumors continue to circulate about a potential HomePod with a full display.



Other news this week included fresh rumors about the iPhone 16 lineup and iOS 18 coming later in the year, while Apple is investigating reports of screen-related issues on the latest Apple Watch models, so read on below for all the details!



New MacBook Airs and iPads, iOS 17.4, and More Expected Next Month

Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, attention has shifted towards what is next on the company's agenda.



As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as the company is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that the iOS 17.4 update for the iPhone will be released in March.

For more information, read our recap of what to expect from Apple in March.



iPhone 16 Rumored to Feature 'Significantly' Upgraded Neural Engine for iOS 18's Generative AI Features

Apple's next-generation A18 and M4 chips for iPhone 16 models and future Macs will feature upgraded Neural Engines with "significantly" more cores, according to Taiwan's Economic Daily News.



iOS 18 is rumored to include new generative AI features for Siri, Shortcuts, Messages, Apple Music, and more, and an upgraded Neural Engine would boost performance for AI/machine learning tasks. Xcode may also gain an AI tool.



tvOS 17.4 Allegedly Hints at HomePod With Display

The tvOS 17.4 beta for the Apple TV allegedly includes code-level references to an unreleased HomePod with a built-in display, according to 9to5Mac.

Concepts for HomePod with larger display, based on circulating rumors Concepts for HomePod with larger display, based on circulating rumors

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says Quest 3 is Better Than Apple Vision Pro

Last year, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would release a new HomePod with a 7-inch screen in the first half of 2024 , so the device could be nearing launch, barring any delays. Apple often holds its first media event of the year in March.

In a video shared on his Instagram page this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company's Quest 3 mixed reality headset is better than Apple's Vision Pro headset for the majority of tasks.



Zuckerberg provided many reasons for his opinion, as outlined in our coverage. In the U.S., the Quest 3 starts at $499.99, making it a much more affordable option compared to the Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499.



iOS 18: All the Rumors and New Features Expected So Far

iOS 18 is still months away from being unveiled, but there are already rumors and expectations for the software update, as outlined in our recap.



iOS 18 is rumored to include new ChatGPT-like generative AI features for Siri and select apps, and RCS support in the Messages app for an improved texting experience with Android users. A sketchy rumor claimed that iOS 18 will also have some visionOS-inspired design changes.



Apple Investigating Screen-Related Issue Affecting Some Apple Watches

In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers last week, Apple said it is "investigating" a screen-related issue affecting some Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 displays.



​"Some customers may report their Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 is experiencing false touches on their display," the memo says. The issue may cause the screen on affected Apple Watch models to "jump erratically" or exhibit other unexpected behavior, without any user interaction.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!