Apple Releasing iOS 17.4 in March With These New Features and Changes

Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone.



Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year.

Apple's press release confirmation that iOS 17.4 will be released in March:

Inevitably, the new options for developers' EU apps create new risks to Apple users and their devices. Apple can't eliminate those risks, but within the DMA's constraints, the company will take steps to reduce them. These safeguards will be in place when users download iOS 17.4 or later, beginning in March.

More details about the new features and changes in iOS 17.4 follow.



App Store Changes in EU



To comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple announced major changes to the App Store, Apple Pay, Safari, and more. These changes will be implemented with iOS 17.4 for iPhone users who reside in the 27 countries that belong to the EU.

First and foremost, Apple now allows alternative app marketplaces and alternative payment options on the App Store in the EU. Other changes in the EU include a new default web browser selection screen in Safari, the ability for third-party web browsers to use web engines other than Apple's WebKit on the iPhone, the ability for third-party mobile wallet apps to access the iPhone's NFC chip for contactless payment functionality, and more.

For more details, read our recap of all of the EU changes in iOS 17.4 and Apple's overview.



Apple Podcasts Transcripts



Starting with iOS 17.4, the Apple Podcasts app now offers transcripts for podcasts, allowing listeners to read the full text of an episode, search for a specific word or phrase, and tap on the text to jump to a certain part of the episode. As an episode plays, each word is highlighted, similar to Apple Music song lyrics.

Apple says it automatically generates transcripts after a new episode is published. Transcripts are available for podcasts in English, French, German, and Spanish, and they will be added for older episodes in a podcast's catalog over time.



SharePlay for HomePod



Starting with iOS 17.4, Apple has expanded SharePlay music control to HomePod speakers.

This feature allows family and friends to control the music that is playing on your HomePod, if you approve their request. For now, it is limited to the Music app, and the other people do not require an Apple Music subscription in order to participate.

While playing a song on your iPhone, tap the SharePlay icon at the bottom of the screen to bring up a QR code, which another person can scan with their iPhone or Android smartphone's camera to request access to music playback controls. Even a screenshot of the QR code suffices, allowing you to remotely grant access to people around the world.

Apple already rolled out a similar feature for CarPlay last year, allowing anyone in a car to control music playback via SharePlay with permission.



New Emoji



iOS 17.4 adds new emoji, including a broken chain, a brown mushroom, a head shaking horizontally, a head shaking vertically, a lime, and a phoenix.



Next-Generation CarPlay Preparations



The first iOS 17.4 beta includes code for eight new CarPlay apps:

Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings.

This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed.

This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles, this app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining until the battery is fully charged, and more.

For electric vehicles, this app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining until the battery is fully charged, and more. Climate: This app will provide access to a vehicle's climate controls within CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heating system, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more.

This app will provide access to a vehicle's climate controls within CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heating system, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more. Closures: This app will display if any of the vehicle's doors are opened, and it might also display vehicle warning symbols.

This app will display if any of the vehicle's doors are opened, and it might also display vehicle warning symbols. Media: This app will provide access to FM and AM radio station controls within CarPlay, along with other media options like SiriusXM. It is unclear if SiriusXM will offer satellite connectivity, or remain limited to internet streaming. Users will be able to select from a list of music genres, such as Top 40 and Rock.

This app will provide access to FM and AM radio station controls within CarPlay, along with other media options like SiriusXM. It is unclear if SiriusXM will offer satellite connectivity, or remain limited to internet streaming. Users will be able to select from a list of music genres, such as Top 40 and Rock. Tire Pressure: This app will display air pressure for each of the vehicle's tires, and provide low pressure, high pressure, and flat tire warnings.

This app will display air pressure for each of the vehicle's tires, and provide low pressure, high pressure, and flat tire warnings. Trips: This app will provide a variety of driving-related data, including the vehicle's average speed, fuel efficiency or energy efficiency, the total time elapsed and distance traveled on a trip, and more.

Apple recently confirmed that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay will be released at some point in 2024.



More

Read our full list of iOS 17.4 features to learn about more changes, including Live Activities support for the Clock app's stopwatch, and the "Listen Now" tab being renamed to "Home" in the Apple Music and Apple Podcasts apps.