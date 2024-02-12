New MacBook Airs and iPads, iOS 17.4, and More Expected Next Month

Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attentions towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year.

New Macs iPads iOS 17 4
As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March.

Below, we recap what to expect from Apple next month.

New Macs and iPads

iPad Air 12
Apple will likely launch new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models "around the end of March," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air are expected to be updated with the M3 chip simultaneously, with key benefits over the M2 chip including faster performance and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved graphics rendering in games.

No major design changes are expected for the MacBook Air this year, but the laptop will likely gain support for Wi-Fi 6E like other Macs.

Apple already updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip in October 2023.

The next iPad Pro models are widely expected to be the first iPads equipped with more vivid OLED displays. Other rumored or likely features for the iPad Pro include the M3 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum top casing, and a landscape-oriented front camera.

A larger 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected alongside an updated 10.9-inch model. Other rumored or likely features for the iPad Air include the M2 chip, a redesigned rear camera bump, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3.

iOS 17.4

iOS 17
In its press release announcing major App Store changes in the EU, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March:

Developers can learn about these changes on the Apple Developer Support page and can begin testing new capabilities today in the iOS 17.4 beta. The new capabilities will become available to users in the 27 EU countries beginning in March 2024.

In addition to the changes in the EU, key new features in iOS 17.4 include Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, new emoji, and the ability to use the Apple Cash card on more websites by generating a virtual card number. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year.

New iPhone Color?

iPhone 14 Yellow Feature 2
Apple often introduces new iPhone colors around March or April, midway through the smartphone's annual release cycle.

Will the new color this year be (PRODUCT)RED?

