tvOS 17.4 Allegedly Hints at HomePod With Display
The tvOS 17.4 beta that was released today contains code that references a future HomePod with a display, according to 9to5Mac. The site claims that there is evidence of a device with a "Z314" identifier with an A15 chip inside, with both production and "internal" versions of the device being tested by Apple.
Based on our findings, the unreleased "Z314" device is powered by an A15 Bionic chip, which interestingly is the same as the iPad mini 6. Code reveals that there are internal development and also production versions of this product under test, which suggests that it may have reached an advanced stage of development.
The latest beta also reportedly adds SwiftUI frameworks to the HomePod firmware to support a HomePod with a display.
We've heard multiple rumors about a HomePod with a touchscreen display from reliable sources. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in March 2023 that there was a HomePod with a 7-inch display in development, and in October 2023, leaker Kosutami said the next-generation HomePod would have a design similar to the current model but with a large LCD touch screen at the top instead of an LED array.
HomePods to date have been equipped with the same chips that Apple uses in the Apple Watch rather than the A-series chips used in Apple devices, so 9to5Mac's finding of an A15 Bionic mention could reflect a shift. The S9 chip in the Apple Watch Series 9 is, however, based on the A15 Bionic, and so that would also make sense for a new HomePod.
In 2023, Kuo claimed that the HomePod with display would launch in the first half of 2024, but we have not heard additional release details since then. It is not yet clear when the device might come out, but Apple is planning to debut new iPads and Macs around the March timeframe, so we might also see a new HomePod at that time.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Top Rated Comments