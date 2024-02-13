Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says Quest 3 is Better Than Apple Vision Pro

by

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today compared the Apple Vision Pro to the $500 Meta Quest 3 in an Instagram video, and provided several reasons why he thinks Meta's headset is better than Apple's.

meta quest 3
According to Zuckerberg, the Quest 3 is better "for the vast majority of things that people use mixed reality for," and here are some of the things he said about the Meta Quest 3:

  • It's 7x less expensive than Vision Pro.
  • It does high-quality passthrough with big screens "just like Vision Pro."
  • Quest is a lot more comfortable - it's 120 grams less.
  • There are no wires that get in the way when you move around.
  • The field of view is wider and the screen is brighter.
  • Vision Pro has motion blur when you move around. Quest is a lot crisper.
  • Precision controllers are available, as is hand tracking, and Quest's hand tracking is more accurate.
  • Quest's immersive content library is a lot deeper.
  • You can watch YouTube or play Xbox.

Zuckerberg said that he was surprised at the "tradeoffs" that Apple had to make to provide a higher resolution screen than is offered by the Quest 3, sacrificing "comfort," "ergonomics," and more. He went on to explain that Apple is not always the leader in a new product category, and that he hopes Meta's devices will ultimately "win."

Now look, I know that some fanboys get upset whenever somebody dares to question if Apple is going to be the leader in a new category, but the reality is that every generation of computing has an open and a closed model. And yeah, in mobile, Apple's closed model won. It's not always that way. If you go back to the PC era, Microsoft's open model was the winner. In this next generation, Meta is going to be the open model, and I really want to make sure that the open model wins out again. The future is not yet written.

The Meta Quest 3 launched back in October. It has two 2K LCD panels compared to the ‌Apple Vision Pro‌'s 4K microLED displays. It weighs 515 grams while the Vision Pro weighs 600 to 650 grams, and it does not have a separate battery pack. It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, has 8GB RAM, and is equipped with Touch Plus controllers.

Meta has produced several headsets so far, including the Oculus Quest, the Oculus Quest 2, the Quest 3, and the Quest Pro. Apple plans to continue producing headsets, and rumors suggest that the next-generation version will be much more affordable. When explaining the price of the Vision Pro, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that it was "tomorrow's technology today."

Top Rated Comments

H.E. Pennypacker Avatar
H.E. Pennypacker
57 minutes ago at 05:48 pm

A guy who runs a social media company proclaims he does hardware and software better than Apple. I mean how delusional can one be?
A hardware and software company running a tv service. I mean how delusional can they be?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
1 hour ago at 05:45 pm
Better at harvesting user data for resale? Ok, Zuck wins.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H.E. Pennypacker Avatar
H.E. Pennypacker
58 minutes ago at 05:47 pm
I mean let’s be honest would any Apple fan on here admit that someone else does it better? I love Apple but they don’t do EVERYTHING better. Let’s be realistic here.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Takeo Avatar
Takeo
54 minutes ago at 05:52 pm
BIG Steve Ballmer reacting to the first iPhone vibes
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
56 minutes ago at 05:50 pm
Looks like Zuck is celebrating in France !

Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mukiex Avatar
mukiex
55 minutes ago at 05:51 pm
I'm sure Tim Cook will tell you that iPhone is a better gaming platform than Nintendo Switch.

Elon Musk will tell you in a heartbeat that the Plaid Model S is a better car than the Porsche Taycan.

Unquestionably, Sony's Rob Stringer would recommend an XM-whatever over Airpods Max.

Why is this a story? o_0
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

