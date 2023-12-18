Apple Preparing iOS 17.2.1 Update for iPhone

Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week.



Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, including iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17.1.1, and iOS 17.1.2.

iOS 17.2.1 would likely be a minor update with fixes for bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. Following the release of iOS 17.2 last week, some users have complained about a bug that causes the Messages app to disappear when rearranging app icons on the Home Screen, but it is unclear if iOS 17.2.1 would address this issue.

Given there are multiple holidays over the next few weeks, it is possible that iOS 17.2.1 will not be released until next month, although the update could be expedited if there are critical fixes. There was no iOS 16.2.1 update for precedent, but Apple released iOS 15.2.1 with a HomeKit security fix in mid-January in 2022.

iOS 17.2.1 would be a stopgap while Apple continues to test a larger iOS 17.3 update, which features a new Stolen Device Protection security option and re-enables the ability to create collaborative Apple Music playlists.