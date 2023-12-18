Apple Preparing iOS 17.2.1 Update for iPhone
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week.
Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, including iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17.1.1, and iOS 17.1.2.
iOS 17.2.1 would likely be a minor update with fixes for bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. Following the release of iOS 17.2 last week, some users have complained about a bug that causes the Messages app to disappear when rearranging app icons on the Home Screen, but it is unclear if iOS 17.2.1 would address this issue.
Given there are multiple holidays over the next few weeks, it is possible that iOS 17.2.1 will not be released until next month, although the update could be expedited if there are critical fixes. There was no iOS 16.2.1 update for precedent, but Apple released iOS 15.2.1 with a HomeKit security fix in mid-January in 2022.
iOS 17.2.1 would be a stopgap while Apple continues to test a larger iOS 17.3 update, which features a new Stolen Device Protection security option and re-enables the ability to create collaborative Apple Music playlists.
Popular Stories
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Apple made few updates to the Apple Watch lineup in 2023, but the 2024 Apple Watch models are expected to include a new feature set that will make them much more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his Power On newsletter. At least one Apple Watch model will feature an updated look, and while Gurman does not specify, it could be the standard Apple Watch that's...
Apple today said it will be pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. later this week due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo related to blood oxygen sensing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple said the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will no longer be available to purchase on ...
Apple today published a support document that warns customers against using non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which could cause slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery span. According to Apple, customers should only use chargers made by Apple or chargers that have Made for iPhone (MFi) certification with the Made for Apple Watch badge. Apple provides images of genuine Apple...
With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has fixed an exploit that allowed the Flipper Zero electronic multi-tool to lock up iPhones, reports ZDNET. Image via ZDNET The Flipper Zero is a device that can interact with other electronics. It can emulate, read, and copy RFID and NFC tags, digital access keys, remotes, and more. Its capabilities allow it to unlock cars, skim RFID chips, and do other...
Top Rated Comments
I always install via IPSWs/Finder and I have a 15 Pro. Usually I don’t have problems, but 17.2 feels like an actual beta build for me.