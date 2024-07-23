Internal Change to iPhone 16 Models Expected to Reduce Overheating

Shortly after the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were released last September, some customers began to experience an issue with the devices overheating. Apple eventually mitigated the problem with an iOS 17 update, but it might go a step further with the iPhone 16 models that are set to be released later this year.



The Information today cited a source who said that iPhone 16 models will be equipped with a "larger graphite sheet" inside the chassis of the devices, to address potential overheating. This corroborates a rumor from last November that claimed iPhone 16 models would feature an improved thermal management system.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 series in September, so the devices should be just a few months away from launching. With this rumored change, the post-launch overheating issue should be a thing of the past.