Internal Change to iPhone 16 Models Expected to Reduce Overheating

Shortly after the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were released last September, some customers began to experience an issue with the devices overheating. Apple eventually mitigated the problem with an iOS 17 update, but it might go a step further with the iPhone 16 models that are set to be released later this year.

iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature White
The Information today cited a source who said that iPhone 16 models will be equipped with a "larger graphite sheet" inside the chassis of the devices, to address potential overheating. This corroborates a rumor from last November that claimed iPhone 16 models would feature an improved thermal management system.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 series in September, so the devices should be just a few months away from launching. With this rumored change, the post-launch overheating issue should be a thing of the past.

I7guy
I7guy
59 minutes ago at 03:01 pm
The overheating thing should never have happened.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it
now i see it
55 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
iPhone 15 overheating was caused by iOS 17 except that it wasn't so they're incorporating a more robust heat sink in iPhone 16
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thmsnt
thmsnt
56 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
I haven't noticed much heat on my 15 Pro since it launched last year. It rarely even gets warm IME.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spaxxedout
spaxxedout
49 minutes ago at 03:11 pm
Good call. Local LLM's turn your iPhone into a toaster strudel.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou
dannyyankou
56 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
I've had an iPhone 15 Pro Max since day 1 and I never once experienced the overheating issues that were being reported. But I don't use a case, so maybe that's why.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zerlina
Zerlina
49 minutes ago at 03:11 pm
really apple after all of that R&D "a bigger graphene sheet" is enough for the over heating. disappointed
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
