iOS 17.3's Collaborative Apple Music Playlist Feature Includes Animated Emoji Reactions
With the iOS 17.3 update, Apple reintroduced the collaborative Apple Music playlist feature, allowing Apple Music users to build playlists with friends, family, and others who share their musical tastes.
For context, Apple initially tested collaborative playlists in iOS 17.2, but ended up pulling the feature from the fourth beta prior to when iOS 17.2 was released. Apple said on Monday that it would instead be launching in 2024, and on Tuesday, collaborative playlists showed up in the iOS 17.3 beta.
The new implementation allows all of the collaborators on a specific playlist to provide emoji reactions, similar to how tapback reactions work in Messages. To add an emoji reaction, play a collaborative playlist and then while a song is in progress, you can tap on the music player to see the emoji interface.
There are standard emoji reactions to choose from like heart and thumbs up, but tapping on the "+" button allows you to choose from any of the available emoji options.
When you play a song that others have added emoji reactions to, you can see those emoji pop up from the emoji interface. Those who want to see collaborative Apple Music playlists and emoji reactions in action can join the MacRumors Apple Music playlist
to add songs and listen to content from other MacRumors readers.
Collaborative playlists in Apple Music are expected to be available to the public in January following the launch of iOS 17.3.
