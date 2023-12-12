iOS 17.3 Beta Adds New Stolen Device Protection Feature to iPhone

by

The first iOS 17.3 beta rolling out to developers today includes a new "Stolen Device Protection" feature that is designed to add an additional layer of security in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and also obtained the device's passcode.

ios stolen device protection
Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen reported about instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. The thief can then reset the victim's Apple ID password, turn off Find My, view passwords stored in iCloud Keychain for banking and email accounts, and more. All in all, the report said thieves can essentially "steal your entire digital life."

When Stolen Device Protection is turned on, Face ID or Touch ID authentication is required for additional actions, including viewing passwords or passkeys stored in iCloud Keychain, applying for a new Apple Card, turning off Lost Mode, erasing all content and settings, using payment methods saved in Safari, and more. This extra step ensures that a thief cannot perform these actions with the iPhone's passcode alone.

For especially sensitive actions, including changing the password of the Apple ID account associated with the iPhone, the feature adds a security delay on top of biometric authentication. In these cases, the user must authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, wait one hour, and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID again. However, Apple said there will be no delay when the iPhone is in familiar locations, such as at home or work.

The opt-in feature can be found in the Settings app under Face ID & Passcode → Stolen Device Protection. iPhone users who update to the iOS 17.3 beta will be prompted with the option to test a preview of the feature following installation, but Apple said this screen will not be shown to users who install the public version of iOS 17.3 coming later.

Actions that will require Face ID or Touch ID authentication when the feature is turned on:

  • Viewing/using passwords or passkeys saved in iCloud Keychain
  • Applying for a new Apple Card
  • Viewing an Apple Card virtual card
  • Turning off Lost Mode
  • Erasing all content and settings
  • Taking certain Apple Cash and Savings actions in Wallet
  • Using payment methods saved in Safari
  • Using your iPhone to set up a new device

Actions that will require Face ID or Touch ID authentication and have a one-hour security delay when the feature is turned on:

  • Changing your Apple ID password
  • Updating select Apple ID account security settings, including adding or removing a trusted device, trusted phone number, Recovery Key, or Recovery Contact
  • Changing your iPhone passcode
  • Adding or removing Face ID or Touch ID
  • Turning off Find My
  • Turning off Stolen Device Protection

Apple said it plans to share additional documentation about Stolen Device Protection over time to clarify how the feature works. The option will be available on all iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 17, including the iPhone XS and newer. iOS 17.3 will likely be released to the public in January or February.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

iLoveDeveloping Avatar
iLoveDeveloping
37 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Love this! This is huge! Awesome that Apple keeps looking after our devices and makes sure they don’t get in to the wrong hands.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anshuvorty Avatar
anshuvorty
22 minutes ago at 10:38 am
This is because of Joanna Stern's awesome reporting! Nice work!

From earlier this year: https://www.wsj.com/video/series/joanna-stern-personal-technology/apples-iphone-passcode-problem-how-thieves-can-take-over-in-minutes/967C3B74-90D3-45EA-BAA4-4ECDBB24715D
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cunir Avatar
Cunir
29 minutes ago at 10:31 am
good move by apple. i'll be turning it on straight away
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MilaM Avatar
MilaM
29 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Sounds very good and I'm looking forward to learn more details.

I'm glad Apple listened to feedback on this security problem.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
35 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Can we lock ALL SETTINGS behind Face ID?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
podycust Avatar
podycust
28 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Is this available on iPad? Or another iPhone only feature
tbh it would be great to this on all portable devices
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

New iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2 With Journal App and More

Monday December 11, 2023 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, the second major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems that came out in September. The new software comes over a month after Apple released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, updates that brought new AirDrop, StandBy, and Apple Music features. iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going...
Read Full Article154 comments
best buy snowflakes

Best Buy's New Weekend Sale Has Record Low Prices on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Friday December 8, 2023 7:37 am PST by
Best Buy's month-long holiday sale continues this weekend with multiple all-time low prices on Apple's line of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers. In addition to Apple notebooks, Best Buy's event has discounts sitewide on home appliances, TVs, video games, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive...
Read Full Article15 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 1, 2023 12:19 pm PST by
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Read Full Article
top stories 9dec2023

Top Stories: iOS 17.2 Coming Soon, New iPads in Early 2024, and More

Saturday December 9, 2023 6:00 am PST by
Apple's final set of major operating system updates for 2023 appears to be right around the corner, with iOS 17.2 and related updates likely coming next week to deliver a number of new features and improvements. This week also saw rumors about forthcoming updates for the iPad lineup and the MacBook Air, as well as the iPhone 16, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! ...
Read Full Article15 comments
beeper mini

Apple Confirms It Shut Down iMessage for Android App Beeper Mini

Sunday December 10, 2023 3:44 am PST by
Apple today confirmed that it took steps to shut down the functionality of Beeper Mini, an app that enabled Android users to send and receive iMessages. Apple emphasized its commitment to user privacy and security, explaining that the move was necessitated by the potential risks Beeper Mini's techniques posed, including metadata exposure and susceptibility to spam and phishing attacks....
Read Full Article399 comments
beeper mini

Apple Puts a Stop to Beeper Mini's iMessage for Android Feature

Friday December 8, 2023 2:24 pm PST by
Apple appears to have closed the loophole that Beeper Mini used to bring iMessage to Android, putting a stop to blue bubbles from Android devices. Beeper Mini quit working earlier today, with users receiving "failed to lookup on server: lookup request timed out" error messages. Beeper said on Twitter that it is investigating the issue, but Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky told TechCrunch that "all ...
Read Full Article475 comments
apple watch black friday

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hits New Record Low Price of $699, Alongside Series 9 and SE Sales

Friday December 8, 2023 8:55 am PST by
Amazon has a few big discounts on Apple Watch today, headlined by a new all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Many of these watches can be delivered by Christmas, with delivery dates around the middle of next week for most models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site ...
Read Full Article25 comments
2021 Magic Keyboard Blue

What's Next for the iPad Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil

Friday December 8, 2023 4:19 pm PST by
The iPad lineup is getting a major overhaul in 2024, with Apple introducing two new iPad Pro models and two new iPad Air models. To go along with the new iPads, Apple plans to debut updated versions of both the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. Magic Keyboard Apple is overhauling the Magic Keyboard, introducing a sturdier frame that's made from aluminum rather than the more malleable...
Read Full Article127 comments