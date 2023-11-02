Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.1 Update for iPhone

by

Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week.

iOS 17
iOS 17.1.1 will almost certainly be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues the update will address. The update could include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple rolled out in the first iOS 17.2 beta, and it could resolve an issue where some iPhones temporarily shut off overnight for users still experiencing that. Apple also promised to fix a BMW wireless charging issue affecting the iPhone 15 lineup in an update later this year, but it remains to be seen if that fix will be included in iOS 17.1.1.

It's unclear when iOS 17.1.1 will be released to the public, but our best guess is that the update will be available within the next week or two.

iOS 17.2 remains in beta testing, and is expected to be released in December, so iOS 17.1.1 will be a stopgap update. iOS 17.2 includes many new features and changes, including the promised Journal app, the ability for Apple Music subscribers to collaborate on playlists, a Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models, an iMessage Contact Key Verification security option, additional Weather and Clock widgets, and more.

iLuddite Avatar
iLuddite
15 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
Can’t wait to see what bugs are [S]introduced[/S] fixed with this one!
Davelfc Avatar
Davelfc
13 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
Every year this debacle and what for, a few little extras. Stop with the yearly mess and just concentrate on getting your operating system working. Then add the little extras every now and then. More updates than aboBe.
sjsharksfan12 Avatar
sjsharksfan12
17 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
Will they fix the Apple Music bug where play counts and last played haven't been updated in over a week?
Sevendaymelee Avatar
Sevendaymelee
15 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
80% limit should be included, and it should be for ALL applicable phones.
decypher44 Avatar
decypher44
15 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Battery life improvement ?
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
7 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
I see lot of kvetching about updates. You do realize most people don't give a hoot about updates right? They just have automatic updates turned on and once in a while they wake up and their phone has been updated.

If it's bothering you so much, just turn on automatic updates and stop worrying about it. iOS is good about doing these updates when you're asleep.
