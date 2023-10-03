Apple Preparing iOS 17.0.3, Likely With Bug Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

Three days after Apple said that it would release a software update with a fix for a bug contributing to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating, MacRumors can confirm that Apple is now internally testing iOS 17.0.3.



It's unclear when iOS 17.0.3 will be released to the public, but the update will likely be available either later this week or next week.

Apple did not provide any specific details about the bug that it identified, but it said that it will not be reducing the performance of the A17 Pro chip with its planned software update. Apple also said the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame is not to blame, so it appears that the overheating issues are not the result of hardware deficiencies.

The same bug fix should be included in iOS 17.1, which is currently in beta and is expected to be released in late October.

Apple added that the overheating issues were also related to some apps overloading the A17 Pro chip, including Instagram, Uber, and racing game Asphalt 9: Legends. Apple said it was working with the developers of these apps to address the situation. Instagram already released an app update with a fix on Wednesday. Uber also updated its app today, but whether it addresses this issue remains to be determined.

Not all iPhone 15 Pro users have experienced overheating, and it's unclear how many users have been impacted by the issue, but it should be fixed soon.