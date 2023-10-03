Apple Preparing iOS 17.0.3, Likely With Bug Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

by

Three days after Apple said that it would release a software update with a fix for a bug contributing to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating, MacRumors can confirm that Apple is now internally testing iOS 17.0.3.

iOS 17
It's unclear when iOS 17.0.3 will be released to the public, but the update will likely be available either later this week or next week.

Apple did not provide any specific details about the bug that it identified, but it said that it will not be reducing the performance of the A17 Pro chip with its planned software update. Apple also said the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame is not to blame, so it appears that the overheating issues are not the result of hardware deficiencies.

The same bug fix should be included in iOS 17.1, which is currently in beta and is expected to be released in late October.

Apple added that the overheating issues were also related to some apps overloading the A17 Pro chip, including Instagram, Uber, and racing game Asphalt 9: Legends. Apple said it was working with the developers of these apps to address the situation. Instagram already released an app update with a fix on Wednesday. Uber also updated its app today, but whether it addresses this issue remains to be determined.

Not all iPhone 15 Pro users have experienced overheating, and it's unclear how many users have been impacted by the issue, but it should be fixed soon.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, iPhone 15 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 15 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Top Rated Comments

RickDEGH Avatar
RickDEGH
19 minutes ago at 11:57 am

How can you fix overheating with a software update? By throttling the the CPU?

I don’t see how it’s a software issue because some phones are fine running the same current software
Sir/Madam Fan, make time to inform yourself of what Apple has said concerning the issue. Software is not just the OS running on the device, but applications, which differ from person to person hence some people experiencing heating issues and others not. ?‍♂️
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rjp1 Avatar
rjp1
25 minutes ago at 11:51 am

Apple said it was working with the developers of these apps to address the situation
What a mess. This shouldn't be fixed on an app by app basis. It just means another app will be the problem later.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StudioMacs Avatar
StudioMacs
20 minutes ago at 11:56 am

How can you fix overheating with a software update? By throttling the the CPU?
Disabling meta apps works, which is lucky since it mostly affects phones with those installed
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Skyscraperfan Avatar
Skyscraperfan
29 minutes ago at 11:47 am
How can you fix overheating with a software update? By throttling the the CPU?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tagbert Avatar
Tagbert
7 minutes ago at 12:09 pm

How can you fix overheating with a software update? By throttling the the CPU?
Buy fixing a bug that causes uncontrolled loops that burn through a charge. It's not all software that is causing this. They can target specific code.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikir Avatar
ikir
7 minutes ago at 12:09 pm

I really do hope its a good fix, I haven't updated to iOS17 yet because my iPhone runs so well on iOS16 :/
It is always better to update but you don't need to rush, just wait a week or two to have the first big fixes and app updates.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching Later This Year With These 5 New Features

Friday September 29, 2023 11:29 am PDT by
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any additional...
Read Full Article
BMW Logo iPhone 15 Pro

Warning: BMW Wireless Charging May Break iPhone 15's Apple Pay Chip

Sunday October 1, 2023 6:14 am PDT by
If you have an iPhone 15 and drive a BMW, it might be best to avoid charging the device with the vehicle's wireless charging pad for now. Over the past week, some BMW owners have complained that their iPhone 15's NFC chip no longer works after charging the device with their vehicle's wireless charging pad, according to comments shared on the MacRumors Forums and X, formerly known as Twitter. ...
Read Full Article436 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple to Address iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue With iOS 17 Update

Saturday September 30, 2023 9:28 am PDT by
Apple plans to release an iOS 17 update to address a bug that may contribute to the reported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue, according to a statement the company shared today with MacRumors and Forbes reporter David Phelan. Apple also says some recent updates to third-party apps have overloaded the system and contributed to the overheating issue. The report notes that...
Read Full Article320 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Details: Action Button, USB-C Port, Face ID, and More

Wednesday September 27, 2023 1:34 pm PDT by
Significant changes are expected to arrive with Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE, in terms of both design and hardware, MacRumors has learned. The iPhone SE 4, known internally under the codename Ghost, is expected to receive a new design derived almost entirely from the base model iPhone 14. According to our sources, the iPhone SE 4 will use a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis...
Read Full Article151 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 and 16 Pro: Preliminary Weights and Dimensions

Friday September 29, 2023 12:34 pm PDT by
MacRumors has obtained preliminary information on the weights and dimensions planned for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The information corroborates previous reports suggesting that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will feature larger displays. iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Current information suggests that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will maintain the same...
Read Full Article149 comments
uk bank account apple wallet 2

Apple Wallet's New Bank Account Feature Likely to Expand to U.S.

Friday September 29, 2023 8:11 pm PDT by
Starting with the iOS 17.1 beta released this week, iPhone users in the U.K. can add debit and credit cards from select banks in the country to the Wallet app and view their available balances and latest transactions for those accounts. Apple calls this feature Connected Cards, and it's currently available in the U.K. only, but there is now evidence to suggest it will expand to the U.S. in...
Read Full Article53 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

Apple Says iPhone 15 Pro's Titanium Frame Does Not Contribute to Overheating Issue

Saturday September 30, 2023 11:10 am PDT by
Apple today said it plans to release an iOS 17 software update with a bug fix for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue, and the company has since shared additional details about the matter with MacRumors. Importantly, Apple said the issue is not related to the titanium frame. Contrary to a report this week, Apple said the iPhone 15 Pro's design does not contribute to...
Read Full Article512 comments