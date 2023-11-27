iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone Likely to Be Released This Week

Apple will likely release iOS 17.1.2 this week, based on mounting evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs in recent days.



As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, so perhaps iOS 17.1.2 will include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple already included in the iOS 17.2 beta. Some users have also experienced minor bugs related to push notifications, HomeKit, and more.

iOS 16.1.2 was released during the week after U.S. Thanksgiving last year, so there is precedent for a bug-fix update being released this week.

iOS 17.1.2 would be the second bug-fix update for the iPhone this month after iOS 17.1.1, which fixed a BMW wireless charging issue affecting the iPhone 15 lineup, and an issue preventing the Weather app widget from showing a snow icon.

Following iOS 17.1.2, Apple is expected to release iOS 17.2, which has been in beta testing for around a month now. The update includes many new features and changes, including Apple's Journal app, support for spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro models, a Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models, the ability for Apple Music subscribers to collaborate on playlists, an iMessage Contact Key Verification security option for high-profile individuals, additional Weather and Clock widgets, and more.