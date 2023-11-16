Amazon Has Nearly Every Apple Watch Series 9 Model at All-Time Low Prices for Black Friday

by

Last week, Amazon introduced the first major discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9. Today, these deals have returned and offer some of the best Black Friday deals around with $50 off nearly every Series 9 device, starting at $349.00 for the 41mm GPS model, down from $399.00.

apple watch series 9 black fridayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple launched the Series 9 models back in September, and early on the steepest discounts were about $10-15. Amazon's Black Friday deals are blowing those early markdowns out of the water, and they include both GPS and cellular models. This time around, the 41mm GPS device is available in two Aluminum models, as well as in both S/M and M/L fits.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $349.00

Amazon also has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $379.00, down from $429.00. It's available in four Aluminum color options, both S/M and M/L fits, and this is another record low price on the smartwatch.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $379.00

Cellular Apple Watch Series 9 deals are just as abundant on Amazon right now. You can get the 41mm Cellular model for $449.00 and the 45mm Cellular model for $479.00, both of which are $50 discounts and all-time low prices. You'll find all five Aluminum options on sale at these prices, as well as multiple size options.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm Cellular) for $449.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm Cellular) for $479.00

Anyone shopping for Apple Watch deals should head to our dedicated guide for the Best Early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals. Right now, this also includes a record low price on the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2022), priced at $219.99, down from $279.00.

If you're starting your holiday shopping this week, we've got you covered with even more guides for the best early Black Friday deals for AirPods, iPhone, HomePod, and iPad. We've also been keeping an eye on the best overall Apple deals in the lead-up to November 24. All of these guides will be updated as the month continues, so be sure to bookmark and revisit to stay up-to-date on the best prices for the products you have an eye on.

Additionally, we're tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories, so it's another good resource for your online holiday shopping.

Top Rated Comments

creedda Avatar
creedda
32 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Target has some for even cheaper for Black Friday. Hope Amazon Price Matches
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jordan Klein Avatar
Jordan Klein
21 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Sticking with my S4 for now. Getting an S9 would force me to upgrade from iOS 15.7.2, which I don't want to do yet. Same with macOS. Still on 12.7.1 for now and plan to stay here for a while.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

